Woman discovers hidden camera in bathroom smoke detector, gets her boss arrested

Alyssa from Alabama recently shared a startling story on TikTok about her job experience, which has received 147K views. In a video, Alyssa (@alyssa.glavan) claims that she discovered something weird while working as a nanny for the owner of a local air conditioning company.

"Hey, I'm at the airport, making this video. I used to nanny for Bethancourt Air Conditioning and Heating. I noticed a post on Mandeville Mommas about the company's boss facing charges for photographing individuals without their permission."

"I was their nanny, and I have proof," Alyssa says. She explains, "One day, I was in the bathroom and noticed some Q-tips had fallen. As I bent down to pick them up, I saw a smoke detector positioned low in the closet. It seemed odd, so I decided to look into it further."

"Okay, so right there, that's where the camera was hidden. I made a few calls and confirmed it was indeed a camera. When I took it off the wall, I found an SD card in the back," she explains.

Alyssa scanned the QR code on the camera, and a website confirmed it was a "secret spy cam." Realizing the seriousness of the situation, Alyssa took immediate action. "I took it straight to the police. I had their baby with me at the time. I called the mom, told her there was a medical emergency, and asked someone to come get their baby, but I didn't stay at their house," she recalls.

She goes on, "The detectives looked into it. He was charged with 11 counts of secretly filming people, all from that one camera he had in the bathroom I used. But I think they're still investigating." Alyssa's TikTok video hit home with viewers who swamped the comments section with encouraging views.

Alyssa herself left the top remark, saying, "I've been struggling with what to do with this information. It's been a few weeks since he posted the bond, and nothing has been made public, so I decided it was time to speak up."

Commenters had similar experiences. "This happened to me with a family friend," one user stated. "You should sue their home insurance company for personal liability and get compensation babe."

Another user added a practical tip: "Omg, this is wild. I’m so sorry! A tip for anyone reading: There are apps that can detect hidden cameras if you’re ever suspicious, staying in a hotel, etc."

The problem of parents monitoring their nannies, sometimes using hidden cameras, has sparked debate. While detailed figures on how frequently this occurs are difficult to obtain, reports and personal accounts imply that it is not unusual. Platforms such as HowsMyNanny.com enable parents to report on nanny behavior, highlighting a larger trend of parental surveillance. Numerous stories have become popular on social media, with users claiming to have discovered hidden cameras in rental flats, supposedly installed by Airbnb hosts indulging in unethical behavior.

