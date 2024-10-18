ECONOMY & WORK
Bartender reveals how she was tipped $900 by a customer who had one unusual demand

As Scarlett recounted the event on TikTok, she unveiled the jaw-dropping twist that left her and countless viewers incredulous
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Cover Image Source: Image of bartender showing the bill TikTok | @rescarded

In a world where tipping ignites fiery discussions, a recent incident has taken center stage, leaving many amazed and intrigued. It all began when a bartender, Scarlett Green (@rescarded), shared her astonishing experience on TikTok. On January 27, a seemingly routine shift at the bar took an unexpected turn for her when a customer made an unusual request.

Image Source: TikTok | @rescarded

The customer in question strolled into the bar where Scarlett worked and placed an order that, at first glance, appeared ordinary enough: five pints of Michelob Ultra Draft and 10 chicken wings accompanied by a side of buffalo sauce. The total bill amounted to a modest $30.26, a typical transaction in bar service. However, what followed was far from typical.

As Scarlett recounted the event on TikTok, she unveiled the jaw-dropping twist that left her and countless viewers incredulous. Alongside an image of the receipt, she revealed that the customer had left a staggering tip of $900, constituting a monumental 300 percent tip on the initial bill. To contextualize, even a $3 tip would have sufficed for a modest 10 percent gratuity.

Image Source: TikTok | @rescarded

The question on everyone's minds was: What prompted this individual to bestow such an extraordinary sum upon a humble bartender for what appeared to be a routine service?

The TikToker's revelation provided the missing puzzle piece. According to her account, the customer, upon seeing Scarlett's hair styled in plaited pigtails, expressed admiration and requested to take a photograph. The conversation, however, went beyond an ordinary customer-server interaction. The caption of the image read: "Come back."

The revelation sparked varied reactions across social media platforms, with some users expressing amusement while others showing disbelief. Some speculated that the quantity of beer consumed might have influenced the customer's generous tip, while others were happy for the bartender.

Image Source: TikTok | Shantal Alvarez

"I am sure the man was too drunk to even remember how much he tipped. This is what booze does to you. Haha," a user commented. "AAAH I am happy for you girl. At least someone is getting what they deserve," remarked another.

"My husband and I tip like this every so often. Our highest was $500, I believe at a Lazy Dog. The server cried. Then I cried. Being generous reminds me to love people," a user wrote.

"This one time a customer tipped me $1000 at a bar, and the way the owner splits the tips amongst employees. I didn’t see crumbs of it I quit literally the next day," someone else commented.

Image Source: TikTok | Chase

"One time a guy made me flip a coin heads was $100 and tails were $50 I flipped tails but quickly grabbed the coin and said it was heads. He gave me $100," shared a user. "Another user commented, "One time a guy came in and tipped everyone working $200, I think about that all the time. I cried on my knees lmfao."

@rescarded

pretend i didnt rip my acrylics off yesterday

♬ original sound - AJMA <3

 

For more such content, you can follow Scarlett @rescarded on TikTok.

This article originally appeared 6 months ago.

