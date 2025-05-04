ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey pulls up contestant by the collar after hearing his wild answer

Harvey also mocked the player for an answer that earned his team a second strike.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" is a game where families compete together as a team and rely a lot on their internal coordination. But sometimes contestants say some things that could embarrass family members, and even land them in trouble with their partners. In one episode, a contestant named Denilson shocked the show's host, Steve Harvey, by going against his family members to share a bizarre answer to the survey question, "A friend really tests your friendship when they ask you to do what for them?" Harvey had to grab the player by his collar and pull him closer to make sure he heard the answer right.

Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's reaction to the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Calov and the Whitmore families. The latter won the face-off and chose to play the survey question that appeared normal until it was Denilson's turn to answer. The young man, looking to score big, came up with the answer, "Don't cheat with their spouse."

Screenshot showing Denilson's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Denilson's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The answer left Harvey shocked, and he couldn't believe his ears. He walked up to the young man, grabbed him by the shoulder, and repeated his answer to make sure. "One of your friends ever said, 'Come here, D. Listen, uh...I'm going to go out of town for the weekend. Ima leave my girl over here. Could you do me a favor and not go over there and spend the night while I'm gone?'" Harvey said, mocking the player. "Think you can do that for me? I guess not, huh?" he added.  Unfortunately for the team, the answer did not show up on the board, and they got their second strike.

Screenshot showing Harvy talking to Denilson (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvy talking to Denilson (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Before this, the Whitmores were doing well, with some of the players getting top answers. Even Denilson did well at the podium, winning the face-off with the answer, "Watch their kids." The turn then went to Donovan, who came with another winning answer, "Keep a secret". With this, the team seemed to be on a roll with the next players winning points as well, with answers like "Borrow money," "Give them a ride," and "Help them move". However, they got one strike as well before the turn circled back to Denilson. 

In the end, the Whitmores lost the round when the answer, "Borrow your car," got them a third strike. Thus, the turn went to the Calov family, who had to steal all the points collected by the young men and their brilliant answers. The team's leader, Amber, took to the mic after Harvey repeated the question and answered with, "Lie for them." Luckily for the team, the answer showed up at the very top spot on the board, which meant that the Calov family stole all the points.

 

Harvey then went on to reveal the remaining answers on the board, which were "Bury a body" and "Steal."  While Denilson's answer grabbed Harvey's attention, the fan-favorite response was "Bury a body" in the comments section of the show's YouTube clip. Joining the fun in the comments, a fan @robsteingruber9488 wrote, "Friends help friends move. Real friends help move bodies."

