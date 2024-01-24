Here’s Why MrBeast Calls the $263,000 Revenue From His First X Video a ‘Facade’

Popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast has officially taken his content to X (formerly Twitter). Recently, he shared how much he made from his first video on Twitter. In the post, he stated that his first video on the platform, "$1 vs $100,000,000 Car!," earned over $263,000 in revenue and garnered over 150 million views in its first week.

MrBeast attends TikTok House Party at VidCon 2022 | Getty Images | Photo by Vivien Killilea

Also Read: Meet the Scammer Who Pulled off a Scam Targeting People With Disabilities Looking for Vehicles

"But it’s a bit of a facade," he said explaining that advertisers probably noticed the attention the video was getting and then bought ads. That is why his ad revenue is higher than what other creators earn on the platform. The video shared as a test on X was originally posted on YouTube, where it gained over 216 million views.

MY FIRST X VIDEO MADE OVER $250,000! 😲



But it’s a bit of a facade. Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is prob higher than what you’d experience pic.twitter.com/nViVpZbWBb — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 22, 2024

In his Twitter video, MrBeast and his team explore a variety of automobiles whose prices range from $1 to $100,000,000. The collection included flying cars and amphibian cars. He even hitched a ride with Jay Leno in the video. Elon Musk welcomed the video by sharing it in his post with the caption "First MrBeast video posted directly on X!"

Also Read: Here's the Social Media Giant Which is Making Major Changes to the Fee it Charges From Sellers

Also Read: 'Act Your Wage' Dominated the List of Workplace Trends on TikTok as Young Users Become Assertive

While MrBeast expressed that the 150 million views on X and the ad revenue seem to be a facade, the numbers are actually on the lower end of his revenue. According to Variety, he earned over $82 million last year and was one of the highest-earning creators on YouTube in 2023. As per WeArism, a typical MrBeast video can earn more than $1 million on YouTube over time. Furthermore, he is reportedly nearing a deal with Amazon for a $100 million show as well.

MrBeast is the most popular individual on YouTube with over 234 million subscribers on his main channel and over 370 million subscribers across all of his channels. Thus, when Musk made the shift to establish X, an all-purpose app with a focus on video, MrBeast was one of the most sought-after creators. Musk first suggested that MrBeast would bring content to X in December last year.

However, the creator responded by saying, "My videos cost millions to make and even if they got a billion views on X it wouldn’t fund a fraction of it :/ I’m down though to test stuff once monetization is really cranking!" Now that MrBeast has started sharing content directly on X, it looks like this will be a regular occurrence for the creator’s future uploads.

MrBeast Highest-Earning Internet Creator in 2023 With $82 Million Haul https://t.co/F6cbSFGPT5 — Pulte (@pulte) September 27, 2023

The X Monetization is a global advertising revenue program that offers verified users the opportunity to earn income through the display of advertisements on their content. To be eligible for creator ads revenue sharing, creators must be subscribed to X Premium and have at least 5 million organic impressions on their cumulative posts in the last 3 months. The user must have at least 500 followers and have a Stripe account for payouts.

More from MARKETREALIST

Here's How Social Media Marketing Proved to be a Game Changer for Brands such as Clinique and Kraft

TikToker Sparks Controversy After Complaining About Mandatory Service Charge Replacing Tips