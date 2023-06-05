Elon Musk To Interview Democrat Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Twitter Spaces

Elon Musk will host Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Twitter Spaces this week. This comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his presidential candidacy via a Twitter Spaces interview with Elon Musk late last month. The duo had talked about how free speech needed to be promoted and what role Twitter can play, as per Fox Business.

Republican DeSantis' entry into the race for the White House via a Twitter livestream was, however, hit by technical glitches.

The discussion with Kennedy Jr. titled "Reclaiming Democracy" is scheduled for 2 pm ET Monday.

Elon Musk Promotes Free Speech On Twitter

"The truth was censored repeatedly, and now that Twitter is in the hands of a free speech advocate, that would not be able to happen again on this Twitter platform," Florida Governor DeSantis had said during the interview. "Twitter was indeed expensive, but free speech is priceless," Musk had replied as the event's co-host.

Who Is Robert F. Kennedy Jr.?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the son of the late senator, attorney general, and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy. He announced his presidential candidacy in April this year. Robert F. Kennedy's son, RFK Junior, has also established himself as an attorney. He was born in 1954 and was only 9 years old when his father's presidential run was cut short by an assassin.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $50 Million.

Interesting… when we use our TeamKennedy email address to set up @instagram accounts we get an automatic 180-day ban. Can anyone guess why that’s happening? pic.twitter.com/0G8oRnoXTv — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 2, 2023

However, after being unable to start an account with the @teamkennedy username on Meta-owned Instagram, the aspiring POTUS took to Twitter to share his disappointment and wrote, "Interesting… when we use our TeamKennedy email address to set up @instagram accounts we get an automatic 180-day ban. Can anyone guess why that’s happening?"

Shortly after his tweet, Twitter owner Elon Musk made him an offer for a live interview. Kennedy Jr., who came all the way from his home state of California to Boston to announce his candidacy, did not waste a minute and said yes.

This is expected to take RFK Jr.'s presidential campaign to the next level, thanks to the massive 142 million follower base of Elon Musk.

Instagram Reinstates RFK's Handle

Instagram recently announced that the ban on Robert F. Kennedy Kr., was lifted. According to CNN, Kennedy Jr was banned by Instagram in 2021 for breaking its rules related to Covid-19. Instagram had said that he was using the social media platform to plant doubts about the Covid-19 vaccines and spreading misinformation.

Robert F. Kennedy's Anti-Vaccine Stance

RFK Jr. has been feeding vaccine skeptics with his idea of vaccines being harmful. He had penned an article "Deadly Immunity" in 2005, which was published by "Rolling Store" as well as the "Salon" website. Both the platforms were heavily criticized for carrying his piece. In this article, he had talked about the relationship between vaccines and autism, which was later proven to have no scientific backing, Scientific American said.

Who Is Running For President 2024?

Republicans: Donald Trump, Larry Elder, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, and Tim Scott.

Democrats: Joe Biden, Robert F. Kennedy, and Marianne Williamson.