YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million; A Look at His Net Worth and Other Ventures

YouTube's biggest star, Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast, is being sued for $100 million by Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), the ghost kitchen company that runs his virtual restaurant chain, MrBeast Burger. Variety reported that the suit comes in response to Donaldson suing VDC and its parent company last month seeking to terminate the deal for his restaurant chain alleging that the company has damaged his reputation by serving burgers which were described as “disgusting,” “revolting” and “inedible”.

Nevertheless MrBeast remains the most popular creator on YouTube with over 160 million subscribers. From giving away $100,000 to strangers and recreating Squid Games to helping 1,000 blind or almost-blind people to get life-changing cataract surgeries, MrBeast has created some of the craziest yet heart-warming videos of all time.

With such high-budget videos, it is obvious for his fans to wonder how their favorite creator affords to make such content, what’s his net worth, how much money he makes, and how he does it all.

At 25, MrBeast’s estimated net worth is about $100 million as of 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Some other estimates put his net worth to be around $110 million as of June 2023. In 2020, Forbes reported that he earned $24 million from his content, and in 2021, his earnings almost doubled to $54 million, which made him one of the highest-paid YouTubers in the United States.

In 2022, MrBeast made a reported $36 million and he earns at least $3 million a month from YouTube ads alone, as per Celebrity Net Worth. For now, the lawsuit doesn't affect his net worth, however, the outcome of it may impact him.

To support his channel and create such outrageous videos, MrBeast has to earn a lot of money. According to a Rolling Stone report, his main channel is a major loss leader because of its expensive and ambitious attempts to attract new viewers. However, he has set up several other revenue streams to support his channel while making money for himself.

Like any other YouTuber, the platform’s partner program, ‘AdSense’ is a source of income for Mr Beast.

Apart from ad revenue, his partner brands pay a larger figure which allows him to make more attention-grabbing videos with massive budgets. He has worked with brands like Microsoft, Electronic Arts, and Honey, while he is currently connected to the e-commerce company Shopify.

Apart from his main channel, MrBeast has a suite of supporting YouTube channels. Some of the other channels include, MrBeast Shorts, MrBeast Gaming, MrBeast 2, Beast Reacts, and Beast Philanthropy, which are designed to generate revenue as they produce content in multiple languages and genres to target different audience groups and regions of the world.

In addition to his earnings from views, advertisements, and brand deals, MrBeast earns revenue from the sale of his merchandise and other multiple ventures. His merchandise store ships goods across the globe and even contributes to charity.

In December 2020, MrBeast started MrBeast Burger, his burger chain. A few areas of operation of the chain include the United States, Europe, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates.

As per the Washington Post, the chain had done sales of more than $100 million as of 2022. The company achieved phenomenal numbers by creating an ordering app for consumers and partnering with 1,000 locations across Europe and the US.

The chain opened its first restaurant in September last year at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey where 10,000 fans reportedly showed up. However, the fate of this business now depends on the outcome of the recent lawsuits.

In January 2022, MrBeast set up another food venture where he created a chocolate bar called Feastables. The new venture reportedly generated sales of more than $10 million in the first few months of its launch. The product is now available on several retail chains and platforms including Target and Gopuff.

