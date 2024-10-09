ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Antiques Roadshow expert gets emotional as he refuses to value a rare artifact with 'awful' past

The guest revealed that she didn't know about the trade mentioned on the disk when it was purchased.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots from BBC One Antiques Roadshow. Photo credits: YouTube
Screenshots from BBC One Antiques Roadshow. Photo credits: YouTube

Ancient artifacts tell stories of old civilizations and past glories, but for some, they also bring back traumatizing memories. One such item more than hundreds of years old went unvalued on the famous "Antiques Roadshow." In an episode earlier this year, an expert refused to put a price on an Ivory Disc that had engravings linked to the awful slave trade. The expert on the BBC show, Ronnie Archer-Morgan became emotional citing the struggles of his own family as the reason behind his refusal to put a price on it.

k
Screesnshots from the video | Hello Magazine | BBC One Antiques Roadshow

The Need to Have Important Conversations

After the presenter welcomed the guest who brought an ivory disc inscribed with details of a trade, Ronnie clarified that the Antiques Roadshow "wholly, unequivocally" disapproves of the trade in ivory. However, he went on to add that the item wasn't just linked to the ivory trade but to an even more awful practice.  "It's about trading in human life," Ronnie revealed.

"It's probably one of the most difficult things that I've ever had to talk about, but talk about it we must," he said.

Screesnshots from the video | Hello Magazine | BBC One Antiques Roadshow
Screesnshots from the video | Hello Magazine | BBC One Antiques Roadshow

He then explained that the item is "a testament to the callous trade" that occurred till the 19th century. He then asked the guest how she had acquired the disc. The guest shared that the disc was bought 36 years ago for £3 (~$3.93) from a family that she used to work for. The guest added that at the time, she had no idea what it was. 

"It said traders and I thought it meant trading in coffee or spices, but actually I realized it was trading in people," she said. 

k
Screesnshots from the video | Hello Magazine | BBC One Antiques Roadshow

The expert showed that the disc had the name 'Prince Jemmy of Grandy', inscribed on it. Ronnie believed that it must be an indigenous trader who provided slaves for sale. "A despicable human being. I think he was an indigenous trader, somebody from Nigeria. He wouldn't have been trading in his own people, it was another nation, another tribe," the expert explained. 

Too Awful to be Valued

He went on to add that such objects were extremely rare and he had only known about the existence of half a dozen of them. "I mean, this is a document, the living proof in a way, the surviving proof that this awful trade went on. Look how beautiful the calligraphy is. The beauty of the calligraphy, it just belies the awfulness of the message," Ronnie exclaimed.

Screesnshots from the video | Hello Magazine | BBC One Antiques Roadshow
Screesnshots from the video | Hello Magazine | BBC One Antiques Roadshow

The disk also carried the name of the ship "Anna" and the year "1782". The guest explained that the ship contained 535 slaves, who were transported from Bonny in Nigeria to Montego Bay.

Ronnie added that these people were probably stacked on top of each other while they were on the ship for months on end. He said that this was 50 years before 1833 when slavery was abolished. Thus, the item belonged to a time when the trade was rife, he noted.

"My great-grandmother was a returned slave from Nova Scotia in Canada and came back to Sierra Leone and I actually think it's my cultural duty, our cultural duty to talk about things like this," Ronnie shared. 

 

Nearly tearing up, Ronnie refused to value the item. "I just don't want to value it. I do not want to put a price on something that signifies such an awful business," he said.  However, he explained that the value here is in the lesson that the item can teach people.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Antiques Roadshow expert gets emotional as he refuses to value a rare artifact with 'awful' past
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow expert gets emotional as he refuses to value a rare artifact with 'awful' past
The guest revealed that she didn't know about the trade mentioned on the disk when it was purchased.
2 hours ago
A 106-year-old woman wins $1,000 jackpot on her birthday. Then, the casino doubled her earnings
NEWS
A 106-year-old woman wins $1,000 jackpot on her birthday. Then, the casino doubled her earnings
The CEO at the local casino decided to make her birthday even more special by adding a gift to her winnings.
7 hours ago
Shopper picks up $40 jacket at a sale. Turns out, it belonged to an iconic TV star and was worth way more
NEWS
Shopper picks up $40 jacket at a sale. Turns out, it belonged to an iconic TV star and was worth way more
Sometimes things that don't shine turn out to be worth more than gold.
18 hours ago
This country faced a rise in inflation and some economists are blaming it on Beyonce— sort of
NEWS
This country faced a rise in inflation and some economists are blaming it on Beyonce— sort of
Spending on restaurants and hotels increased by 0.3 percent in May which was the single largest influence.
23 hours ago
Matt Damon once turned down the biggest salary ever offered for a role — a sweet $250 million deal
NEWS
Matt Damon once turned down the biggest salary ever offered for a role — a sweet $250 million deal
The Hollywood star said, "I've left more money on the table than any actor actually."
1 day ago
New York's 'luckiest' store hits the jackpot yet again — sells its 8th million-dollar winning lotto ticket
NEWS
New York's 'luckiest' store hits the jackpot yet again — sells its 8th million-dollar winning lotto ticket
Many are now heading to the shop from far beyond the county to try their luck.
1 day ago
Boy sells lemonade to earn enough to 'see the world' before losing sight. Then, Travis Barker joined him
NEWS
Boy sells lemonade to earn enough to 'see the world' before losing sight. Then, Travis Barker joined him
The duo also performed a cover of Adam Jenson's 2017 song “Street Fight”.
1 day ago
She sold a Marilyn Monroe dress for $33 to pay bills in 1962. Now, it's worth an absolute fortune
NEWS
She sold a Marilyn Monroe dress for $33 to pay bills in 1962. Now, it's worth an absolute fortune
Pam, 83, said "I could have made a fortune, but it wasn’t to be. I’ve had a happier life than Marilyn ever had. I’ve no regrets."
2 days ago
Coin expert reveals some pennies are actually worth $20,000 — just watch out for this one detail
NEWS
Coin expert reveals some pennies are actually worth $20,000 — just watch out for this one detail
Early 1980s was a special era as several rare coins were minted then.
2 days ago
Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed. He didn't know about it for 10 years
NEWS
Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed. He didn't know about it for 10 years
According to reports, the fisherman from Puerto Princesa found the item over a decade ago while he was fishing in the sea.
2 days ago
Someone found a 'junk' painting in the attic — experts say it’s an original Picasso worth millions
NEWS
Someone found a 'junk' painting in the attic — experts say it’s an original Picasso worth millions
For decades, the painting was hung in a shabby frame in the living room.
3 days ago
There's an asteroid out there worth $100,000 quadrillion. And yes, NASA has aleady begun its journey
NEWS
There's an asteroid out there worth $100,000 quadrillion. And yes, NASA has aleady begun its journey
The asteroid was discovered by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis on March 17, 1852, who named it after the Greek Goddess of the soul.
3 days ago
Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out
NEWS
Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out
In the video, another friend can be heard gasping and noting how she thought that Maddie was 'exaggerating.'
3 days ago
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
NEWS
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
The man from New Jersey who was looking to save a few bucks, didn't know what luck had in store for him.
3 days ago
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later and picked red again
NEWS
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later and picked red again
In 2004, Ashley Revell from London won $270,000 in one of the most stunning events in gambling history.
3 days ago
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
NEWS
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
One of the rarest Rolex watches in the world was kept in a safety deposit for decades, unworn.
4 days ago
Mick Jagger plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity, says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’
NEWS
Mick Jagger plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity, says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’
The "Rolling Stones" singer said leaving a part of the inheritance might "do some good in the world."
4 days ago
Man hoped he'd be a millionaire after rare meteorite hits his home. But now, he lives in fear instead
NEWS
Man hoped he'd be a millionaire after rare meteorite hits his home. But now, he lives in fear instead
Inititally, reports claimed that it sold for $1.8 million which changed as the the dust cleared up.
4 days ago
Pennsylvania resident gets a staggering $34 billion tax bill. Then, he realized what went wrong
NEWS
Pennsylvania resident gets a staggering $34 billion tax bill. Then, he realized what went wrong
The number was so large that it didn't even fit on a single line on the document.
4 days ago
Nevada woman makes a copy-paste error in her house paperwork. Now, she's the owner of 85 homes
NEWS
Nevada woman makes a copy-paste error in her house paperwork. Now, she's the owner of 85 homes
Her new properties were estimated to be worth around $50 million.
5 days ago