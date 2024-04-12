NYC Apartment Built On An Unused Corner Available To Rent For $2300 a Month; Internet Is Shocked

New York City is one of the most expensive cities to live in with sky-high rents. According to apartments.com, the median rent in the city is about $3,735 per month, or about 149% higher than the national average. Thus, every bit of living space is precious and landlords would want to utilize it. This was seen in a TikTok video posted by a New York rental company (@rentnewyork). In the video, a broker shows around an improvised apartment that the owner established in some unused space.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by ian dooley

In the video, the broker says that the landlord has created a new apartment by utilizing some unused space on the bottom level. The broker says the apartment is tucked beside the laundry room of the building and is quite snug. He shows around the entrance, and the laundry room and then takes viewers inside the apartment.

Image Source: TikTok | @rentnewyork

Once inside, the broker shows how the space was converted into an apartment. He then shows the kitchen, which is in the living room, and the washroom of the apartment. He then takes viewers inside another room which is supposed to be the bedroom of the apartment. The very limited and narrow bedroom also featured a nice high window.

Image Source: TikTok | @rentnewyork

The broker says the apartment is pretty nice and has some high ceilings. At the end, the broker says the apartment is available for a whopping $2300. With this, the viewers immediately disagreed and poured their frustration over the cost of housing in New York in the comments section.

One user (@Kaeden) said while the space was bigger for an unused corner, the $2300 rent is still outrageous. To this, another user (@Black_moon) added that it was actually $2300 for an unused corner.

Image Source: TikTok | @rentnewyork

Several others expressed that it has now become normal for New York to have such living spaces. One user (@Nee) said “New York apartments have nothing but audacity” while another user (@Austin) added that they have never come across a single apartment in New York that they liked.

Image Source: TikTok | @rentnewyork

The comments were indeed true as several stories of bizarre properties with outrageous rent have emerged from New York. Earlier this year, the New York Post reported that a tiny 27-square-foot triangular shop that spans less than a smart car was available for a whopping $5,000 rent. The rent to be exact comes out to be a staggering $185/square foot.

The store located at 169 West 10th Street was put up for rent by broker Invictus Property Advisors who in the report insisted that it was “the smallest retail store in the country.” Not just that, the report suggests that the new asking rent for the shop was about 426% higher than the rent paid by the previous tenant.

‘Smallest’ store in US – half the size of a Smart car – costs $5K a month to rent in NYC https://t.co/gstDfy19Go pic.twitter.com/UVp6kaeHav — New York Post (@nypost) March 9, 2024

However, the brokers of the place seemed to be pretty confident that it would fill up soon as the place gets great footfall. The managers claimed that the store had already caught the eye of a few businesses but neighbors and residents of the area couldn’t imagine a business making profits while operating from the tiny shoe box.

