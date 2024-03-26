Shopper's Frustration With the CVS Self-Checkout Strikes a Chord; ‘Speaks for All of America'

Self-checkout experiences can be smooth in some places but the ones in CVS have negative ratings and customer reviews. Shoppers' frustration with the CVS self-checkout process can be seen in a video posted by @jvass424, which attracted 336.2k people. In the video, a woman can be found at the self-checkout machine, exclaiming, "I hate self-checkout!" The TikToker was recording the video from a distance and on getting closer, the woman continued expressing her disappointment by saying, "I scanned one item already! There is it, right there! Now it said I scanned two!" The TikTok creator inserted an overlay text in the video saying, "This lady speaks for all of America."

Amid all the hate for self-checkouts, some users are still in favor of using the easy way instead of standing in long counter queues. Websites such as BBC and CNN have also published articles on why self-checkout machines sometimes do not work well. The self-checkout machines were introduced to make things convenient for both customers and stores but the release didn't go as planned. Customers still have to wait and often complain about the machine not working per their instructions. They have to take the help of the store workers to complete their transactions every time. Moreover, while transacting through self-checkout machines, people have noticed one store worker is always standing there but not helping them navigate the process, which irritates them.

Viewers shared their miserable experiences of using the CVS self-checkout machine. @Bart Sampson commented, "In her defense, CVS does have a very poor self-checkout system. Like every other item needs employees intervention, kinda defeats the purpose." @iquit1031 commented, "I couldn't figure out CVS self-checkout, so I just left everything there and walked out." @NixConQueso commented, "This was me the other week and I got so frustrated and then the receipt took forever, so I just pulled it and walked away not realizing the entire receipt spool was following me." @Caroline commented, "Self-checkouts are great except this looks like a CVS, and the ones there have issues every single time!"

On the other hand, some users stated that they love the concept of self-checkout but not the CVS one as it is a disruption. @SweetSouthernBellWithSass commented, "I love self-checkouts but absolutely agree a CVS checkout will break you. Why do they have to be so loud and make a noise after each scan? I will legit stand in a long line before using those." @Jack commented, "Love self-checkout in general but CVS sends me into a rage spiral." @Taylor @newsvoice commented, "There are two types of people: those who love self-checkout and those who hate it." @Apple User457329475 commented, "I get annoyed with the clerk who steps in to monitor you. I had one do everything for me and I’m like what am I here for then?".

The TikTok creator keeps posting videos about such incidents in Washington DC and sometimes shares hacks on grocery and online shopping.

