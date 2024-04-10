Tenant Opens Up About Food Insecurity Amid $500 Monthly Rent Hike

As housing and rental costs continue to soar, Americans grapple with dwindling incomes, leaving little room for essentials like groceries and transportation. TikTok user, Ora (@oranotrita)'s video, garnering 4.5 million views, sheds light on the impact of rent hikes, revealing how inflation has disrupted her life and left her unable to afford meals. In the video, she says, "This is the first month I won’t be able to afford rent. I’m not a rich person. I don’t have a lot of stuff. I have basic household necessities: a couch, a bed, a washer, a dryer, and a car. That’s about it. I don’t have a lot of lavish things. I don’t go on vacations, and I don’t spend a lot."

Image Source: TikTok | @oranotrita

Also Read: Woman Stunned To Find Her $20 'Room Service' Pasta Came From Trader Joe's Frozen Bag

Later in the video, tears stream down her face as she reveals that her rent skyrocketed from $1,300 to $1,800, while food prices have also increased. Ora discloses that she can no longer afford food, leading her to make painful sacrifices such as cutting back on her favorite snacks, groceries, and even treats for her cat.

She then expresses that she is exhausted from being overworked and underpaid, lamenting the perpetual struggle of growing up poor. "You don’t catch a break when you’re poor," she shares, "I don’t need much to be happy. I just want to be able to live comfortably."

However, the comment section of her video was rife with hate, with some accusing her of being wealthy due to her apartment and car ownership. Many called her out for complaining when others struggled even more to afford basic needs. Despite the negativity, some users came to her defense, urging compassion for someone facing genuine financial hardship.

Image Source: TikTok | @oranotrita

Also Read: After Shrinkflation, Coca-Cola's New Can Design Sparks Discussion on 'Trickflation'

@J commented, "You guys do realize that just because something looks clean, pretty, or because she has jewelry (could be presents) people can still struggle." @Lynne added, "I've lost 15 pounds bc I literally cannot afford to eat and I'm down to one meal a day. I know where you're coming from." "These comments aren’t it. Keep your head up girl we all struggling you will get through it," shared @ashleepaternosh30.

@Amie wrote, "I just want to live comfortably, I cannot tell you how many times I’ve also said that while sobbing." @Jason chimed in, "This economy is making it impossible to live, praying for you."

Also Read: Why Are Shoppers Going Gaga Over a $49 Product That Looks Exactly Like a $6,150 Max Mara Coat?

Image Source: TikTok | @oranotrita

Some viewers, however, were not as supportive. @steelbullxl commented, "Oh, yeah. You look poor. The room you are in looks bigger than my rental. Your hair, nails, and makeup look like you spent more than my car payment." @Ava wrote, "Why is this comment section so mean??? It’s not unreasonable to want to live comfortably/have a basic standard of living instead of getting overworked and underpaid. You all are brainwashed or sum?"

"Most of us don't even have a car. I mean ‘lifestyle blogger’ as a tag is not going to earn you a lot of sympathy," said @Margaret.

For more such content, you can follow Ora (@oranotrita) on TikTok.

More from MARKETREALIST

Dropshipping Is One of the Most Lucrative Side Hustles; Here's How To Ace It

New York Woman Exposes Potential Uber Scam, But Internet Isn't Convinced