'Price is Right' goes wild after winning $20,000 and even made a model jump around with her

The player couldn't contain her excitement after winning $20,000 from the game.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the game and the player's celebration (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the game and the player's celebration (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Contestants, understandably elated after winning big on "The Price is Right," usually cling to or pick up and even tackle host Drew Carey as part of their celebrations. But sometimes, models also get to be a part of their joy, with some fans wanting to hug them. Most recently, a player named Michelle went berserk and swept model James O'Halloran into her celebration after winning $20,000 in the "Bullseye" game, making him jump around on stage with her.  

Screenshot showing the player jumping in the air with the show's model (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the player jumping in the air with the show's model (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the game, the centerpiece is a large board with an Archery-style target and rings. Each of the rings is marked from $2 to $12, starting from the edge of the circle toward the bullseye. Underneath the target, there are five grocery items placed with different retail prices. To win the game, the player has to choose a grocery item and tell the host how many of them would be priced between $10 and $12, which is the bullseye.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The player gets to do this up to three times, and if any of the guess lands in the range of $2 to $10, the host places a marker on the board. In the end, if the player fails to hit the bullseye, a hidden target is revealed. If any of the guesses hit the target, the player wins. If none of the guesses hit any target, a big "SORRY" appears, indicating a loss. Thus, the goal for the player is to hit the $10 to $12 mark with one of the three guesses.

In Michelle's case, the five grocery items given to her were a 16-ounce box of tofu, a 28-ounce sports drink, a box of 'snack it kit' with hummus and pretzels, a can of bean sprouts, and a box of six organic granola bars. Michelle picked the sports drink as her first item and she told Carey she wanted three bottles. However, the sports drink only cost  $1.67, which took the player's total to $5.01. "Pretend that never happened and pick another one," Carey told the player. 

Screenshots showing the contestant playing the game (Image source: YouTube/ The Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestant playing the game (Image source: YouTube/ The Price Is Right)

For her second item, the player picked the tofu and told Carey to give her three of them. The host revealed that one box cost $2.29 which put the total at  $6.87, which also wasn't enough for Michelle to hit the bullseye. "Closer but still not between $10 and $12," the host said. 

Finally, Michelle picked the box of granola bars as her third item, and after taking suggestions from the audience, she told Carey to give her two of them. Carey revealed that each box cost $5.49, which meant Michelle's total was $10.98, which was right in the bullseye range.

Screenshot showing the player's reaction (Image source: YouTube/ The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the player's reaction (Image source: YouTube/ The Price Is Right)

Michelle was visibly shaken as she shook the host's hands and ran over to O'Halloran, who was presenting the prize. She then went on to jump around with the model to celebrate the mega win.

 

O'Halloran also played along with the overjoyed player as the two went in circles, jumping in the air simultaneously.

