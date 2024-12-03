Could Pat Sajak’s daughter replace Vanna White? 'Wheel of Fortune' continues to drop cryptic hints

Vanna White herself feels that Maggie Sajak has her father's charm and can be a fitting replacement for her.

Throughout its run of more than four decades, Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been familiar faces on the TV screen for "The Wheel of Fortune" fans. After Sajak's exit in 2023, Radar Online reported that Vanna White's demands for a salary hike weren't sitting well with the show's producers. As Sajak's co-host, she has been paid $3 million per season for 18 years without any raise, while her male counterpart used to pick up a $15 million paycheck. It hasn't been long since Sajak was replaced by Ryan Seacrest as the host of "Wheel Of Fortune," and now the buzz is that his daughter Maggie Sajak might replace White to carry her father's legacy forward.

White has been a face of “Wheel of Fortune” alongside Pat Sajak since 1982, a year after he joined the show. She first appeared as a temporary co-host after Susan Stafford left the show and quickly became a fan favorite during her 41-season run.

Maggie Sajak on the other hand, has already made her career as a country singer who earns $35,000 for each gig and has built a $5 million net worth. Before her name was floated as a replacement for White, Kim Kardashian was rumored as the next co-host on the show alongside her close friend Seacrest.

Earlier this year, in June, Pat announced that he would be leaving the long-running game show and the 41st season would be his last. He was then replaced by Ryan Seacrest as the show’s host in fall 2024. While White joined Seacrest as the co-presenter, she admitted that it was a sad feeling to see Pat leave.

In conversation with E! Online, she shared that she had grown "very attached" to Pat due to their long working relationship. "It's going to be really hard for me after all these years," she added.

While White chose to extend her contract for the next 2 years, fans have already been speculating who her successor would be. It seems like people including White feel that Pat's daughter, Maggie Sajak, will be the perfect fit.

Already Involved With the Show

Maggie currently serves as "Wheel Of Fortune's" social media correspondent and she has previously filled in for White in the show. When the veteran co-presenter was off competing in the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, 2023, Maggie took over the Letter Board.

Working on the show together, Maggie and White share a strong bond, and fans of the show have loved the synergy that they have on the set. There have been several viral moments between the duo, one of which is the short clip posted by Maggie where she and White donned sparkly gowns and shared a moment on the stage.

It seems like White is also quite fond of the idea that Maggie will eventually replace her on the show. In an interview with E! Online, White noted that Pat's signature charm has certainly "rubbed off" on Maggie, which was evident when she took on the puzzle board duties.

She expressed that Maggie had learned a lot from her father and she would be good for the show. "I think she's a good replacement if I can't be there for some reason," White said.

Reflecting on her stint at the show, White expressed that she wants "Wheel Of Fortune" to be remembered as "one of the best shows on TV." "I don't mean that in an egotistical way," she said. She explained that the show has provided viewers with comfort amid the "craziness" in the world.