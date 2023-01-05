Maggie Sajak's Net Worth Isn't Just Tied to 'Wheel of Fortune'
Pat Sajak has been a familiar face on the Wheel of Fortune game show since he first became host in 1981. Letter-turner Vanna White joined the show about a year after Sajak.
After 40 years, many Wheel of Fortune fans speculate who will take over for Sajak and White if they ever decide to retire. And Sajak’s daughter, Maggie, is at the top of the list of people viewers think may one day fill her dad’s shoes. How much does Maggie make on Wheel of Fortune? Keep reading to find out!
What is Maggie Sajak’s net worth? See how much is related to 'Wheel of Fortune.'
Maggie joined Wheel of Fortune in 2021 as the show’s social correspondent. In her role, she works behind the scenes on the show’s digital content, such as interviews with players and sneak peeks at upcoming events, states her bio on the Wheel of Fortune website.
“The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family, and I’m thrilled to be working with them. It’s a real privilege to be able to treat the show’s longtime viewers to a look at what goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling. Plus, I get to use the carpool lane with my father!” Maggie says in a statement on the WOF website.
But the game show is a side gig for the 27-year-old. She's actually a country music singer. Maggie has built a net worth estimated at about $1.5 million through her music career.
Maggie’s first single, “First Kiss,” was released in 2011 when she was just 16 years old. Her proud papa played her music video on Wheel of Fortune in 2012 to celebrate her 17th birthday. She recorded another song, “Live Out Loud,” in 2013 to honor a teenage girl battling cancer. Her songs were featured on the television series Sweet Home Alabama season finale.
In a 2012 interview with Fanlala, Maggie said growing up in the entertainment business helped her “put things in perspective and keep the different aspects of my life balanced.” She said, "I try to stay focused on my career, but never forget to have fun with it,” she said in the interview."
Maggie Sajak appeared on WOF when she was a toddler.
Maggie’s first appearance on Wheel of Fortune was in 1996, when she was just one year old. In January 2020, Maggie returned to the show to take over letter-turning so White could host the show while Pat Sajak was recovering from emergency surgery.
"I'm walking a little better now, and hopefully I'm a little more eloquent than last time,” Maggie said on the show after a clip was played from her visit as a toddler.
After getting her bachelor's degree from Princeton University, Maggie finished a postgraduate program at Columbia University. The Wheel of Fortune website said that Maggie is currently completing her final year of law school.
Fans are critical of Maggie Sajak’s future on the show.
For about a month, Wheel of Fortune watchers have been speculating that Maggie may eventually get a bigger role on Wheel of Fortune for about a month. On Dec. 5, someone on Reddit started a conversation with “They are so grooming Maggie Sajak to take over for Vanna. Nepotism at its best!”
Pat Sajak fueled the concerns when he told Maggie, “You were actually a good host!” at the end of a holiday trivia segment with Pat, Maggie, and White.