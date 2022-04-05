Fittingly, Pat Sajak Makes a Fortune Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Fans report that Wheel of Fortune films 195 shows per season, with new episodes airing each weekday for 39 weeks of the year. So, if Sajak is earning $15 million per year from Wheel of Fortune, and if he shoots 195 episodes per year, then he’s earning $77,000 per show.

Sajak previously told WCCO that he and co-host Vanna White shoot Wheel of Fortune for 35 days each year. A $15 million annual salary for 35 workdays works out to earnings of more than $428,000 per day.