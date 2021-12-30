How Much Long-Time Game Show Host Bob Barker Is Worth Now

Bob Barker, after spending most of his childhood and youth in South Dakota, went on to enlist in the U.S. Navy Reserve during World War 2 and completed his college degree while beginning his media career in radio. After hosting his own radio program for about six years, he went on to host Truth or Consequences from 1956 to 1975 and The Price Is Right from 1972 to 2007.

Birthdate: Dec. 12, 1923

Education: Drury College (now Drury University)

Spouse: Dorothy Jo Gideon (1945–1981)