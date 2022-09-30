Who Is Replacing Trevor Noah When He Leaves 'The Daily Show'?
After seven years, South African comedian Trevor Noah is hanging up his hat as the host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. Noah took over the position from Jon Stewart in 2015. Although Noah announced his departure, it won't be immediate.
Now fans of the show are speculating who may be replacing Noah as host of the popular satirical comedy news program. Here's what we know.
Noah may be a tough act to follow. When he announced his pending departure during a Sept. 29 taping of the show, the live audience responded with a collective groan.
“I realize after the seven years, my time is up,” Noah told the audience. “I’ve loved hosting the show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys. I loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly shitty on the worst days.”
Noah thanked his audience, viewers, and all those he has worked with over the years. He also thanked the network and its parent company, Paramount Global, for taking a chance on him, a relatively unknown South African comedian, as a replacement for Stewart.
“I’m really grateful to a network that believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world,” he said. “I remember when we first started. So many people didn’t believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice. What a journey it’s been.”
Noah isn't leaving the show just yet. His actual departure date hasn't been determined. However, fans are already throwing around names about his possible replacement, which includes female comedians Amber Ruffin and Samantha Bee.
Why is Trevor Noah leaving 'The Daily Show'?
Noah hinted during the Sept. 29 show that his reason for leaving was to focus more on his career as a stand-up comedian.
“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring,” Noah said. “I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows.”
What is Trevor Noah’s net worth?
Noah has amassed a net worth of $100 million throughout his career, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Although he is primarily known in the U.S. as The Daily Show host, Noah was a popular comedian in South Africa before he came to the states. He hosted several television shows in his home country, including Tonight with Trevor Noah.
Trevor Noah
Host of The Daily Show
Net worth: $100 Million
Trevor Noah is a South African-born comedian who has been the host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show since 2015. He announced this week that he will be leaving the show. Over the past seven years, Noah has seen the show through interesting times, including the Trump presidency, Jan. 6 insurrection, and COVID-19 pandemic.
Age: 38
Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa
Education: Maryvale College
In 2011, Noah moved to the U.S. to escape a dangerous situation at the home he shared with his mother and stepfather. Noah’s stepfather had threatened to kill him, South Africa’s News24 reported in 2012. His stepfather was convicted in 2011 of attempted murder for shooting Noah’s mother in 2009.
Once he got to the U.S., Noah continued his stand-up career. He was the first South African comedian to appear on The Tonight Show in 2012 and Late Show with David Letterman in 2013.
Among his numerous gigs, Noah started on The Daily Show as a regular contributor in December 2014. A few months later, Comedy Central announced he would succeed Stewart as host in September 2015.