'The Daily Show' Host Trevor Noah: COVID-19, Abortion, and Gun Control

As for President Biden, Noah was upset by restricted travel between African and U.S. countries due to the omicron variant. He commented, “Omicron has already been done in over a dozen countries around the world. We don’t know where it started.” Since the omicron variant has been detected in several other countries, Noah felt that the ban on travel to African countries wasn't warranted and illogical. He said, “Only the African countries? I still don’t get the logic. You think Omicron is going to get to Europe and then just decide to stay there?”