Will the Supreme Court's Decision on Mississippi's 15-Week Abortion Ban Overturn Roe v. Wade?

President Biden has reaffirmed his support of Roe v. Wade as the Supreme Court reviews the Mississippi law. "I think it’s a rational position to take, and I continue to support it.” Now that arguments have ended, the Supreme Court must deliberate on the fate of abortion rights. CNN noted regardless of the ruling, "what’s going to matter is the language in the final opinion.” For the next week, each Justice will cast their vote along with their reasons, but the final opinion is not expected until June or July 2022.