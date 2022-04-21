Jay Leno Is a Wealthy Man, but Is He a Billionaire?

From 1992 to 2009, society found itself being entertained by Leno as he hosted The Tonight Show, which has since been taken over by Jimmy Fallon. During his time hosting, Leno is said to have raked in $320 million, reports Celebrity Net Worth. But that wasn’t Leno’s only form of income and he has since found ways to continue growing his net worth, which is now estimated to be around $450 million.