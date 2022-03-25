Wanda Sykes Can Add Oscars Host to Her List of Accomplishments

Kimmel suggested that Sykes is being severely underpaid, especially if there are going to be three hosts. However, the entire dialogue likely just consisted of jokes, and the comedians very well could have been joking about the entire pay scale. It isn't clear how much Oscars hosts are paid, but the pay scale likely changes every year. If that host is a highly in-demand celebrity, they could get paid much more than other hosts have in the past.