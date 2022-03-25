Oscars Hosts' Salaries Vary, But They're Surprisingly Unimpressive Across the Board

After three years without a host, The Oscars will have not one, not two, but three hosts to make up for lost time. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall will share the bill as the masters of ceremonies at the 94th Annual Academy Awards, but to hear Sykes talk about the pay with two-time host Jimmy Kimmel, the paycheck is a little underwhelming.

There doesn't seem to be a set amount Oscars hosts make, but Kimmel did reveal what he was paid — and it sounds like this year's hosts may have been lowballed.