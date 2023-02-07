'Wheel of Fortune Live' Brings America's Game Across the Country — Everything You Need to Know

Have you ever dreamed about being on Wheel of Fortune? Ever have fantasies of spinning that giant wheel, guessing letters, solving word puzzles, and winning big in front of a cheering crowd? It might be easy enough for most folks to apply for an audition to be on the show itself, but a live experience aims to bring "America's game" right to your hometown. Enter Wheel of Fortune Live, a brand new traveling experience that brings the long-running game show closer to you!

It may not be quite the same as appearing on national TV, but Wheel of Fortune Live has previously toured the country to give fans the opportunity to be closer to the experience than ever in this unique game show experience. As opposed to an applicant flying out to be on the show, Wheel of Fortune Live brings the game to a local town near you. Interested in being a part of the event? Here's everything you need to know about Wheel of Fortune Live!

What is 'Wheel of Fortune Live'? Here's what you should know about how it works.

Wheel of Fortune Live first began in mid 2022. While you might mistake this for a live broadcast of the usual show, Wheel of Fortune Live is touted as a theatrical experience that travels across North America. This live spectacle goes on tour throughout various local towns where folks can have the chance to participate in America's Game. By entering the registration process, you'll be admitted into the audience and be eligible to potentially play in the game.

Of course, it wouldn't be a true Wheel of Fortune experience without some prizes up for grabs. Contestants have the chance to win up to $10,000, a trip to locations like Hawaii and Paris, and other prizes as well.

How is it different than regular 'Wheel of Fortune'?

As its own entity, the Live experience for Wheel of Fortune is noticeably different from the regular version. For instance, these games will not be broadcast for ABC or any other channel or streaming service. Famous Wheel of Fortune personalities Pat Sajak and Vanna White also don't host these shows. However, American Idol winner Clay Aiken and Antiques Roadshow host Mark L. Walberg have previously hosted several events, with new hosts to come for 2023.

The official website also states that the hosts will be "familiar television and media personalities" and to check your local theater for host information.

How do you get selected for 'Wheel of Fortune Live'?

If you're interested in being a part of the action, then you can register for a chance to be selected as a contestant. According to the official FAQ, contestant registration for Live takes place three hours before the show itself starts. Registration closes at showtime, and you may be required to provide a valid ID and your birthday, depending on the venue. From there, however, your selection will be based entirely on chance, so keep your fingers crossed to see if you make the cut.

