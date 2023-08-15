Name Winona Ryder Net Worth $30 Million Salary $5 Million per movie Monthly Income $400,000 Date of Birth October 29, 1971 Age 51 Gender Female Height 5ft 3 inches Profession Actress Nationality American

As of 2023, the Minnesota-born actress's net worth was around $30 million, since she has established herself as a versatile actress in Hollywood. Ryder made her debut in the 1986 movie "Lucas" alongside Charlie Sheen but her on-screen breakthrough came when she starred in Beetlejuice, directed by the prolific Tim Burton. Ryder's career took off to new levels after starting in multiple blockbuster films.

Image Source: Charley Gallay / Stringer/ Getty

Ryder's unparalleled acting talent and style have made her popular among the masses, which helps her earn $5 Million a movie, as per Primes World. However, the figure could be much higher considering her experience and stature in Hollywood.

Salary

Having created a unique acting profile with diverse roles, Ryders earned a whopping $450,000 per episode for acting in the horror comedy series Stranger Things. She starred in commercially successful movies, making millions with her dedication and hard work.

Business Ventures

Apart from being a leading actress and a Hollywood celebrity, Ryder has diversified her income streams and earns through multiple modeling and TV endorsements and assignments. She's been the face of leading cosmetic brands, including Loreal and Marc Jacobs.

In 1995, Ryder purchased a house worth $1.5 million in San Francisco, which she listed for sale in 2005 for $5 million. Before putting the property on sale, Ryder rented the apartment for $15,000 a month.

In 1998, Ryder bought a new Spanish-inspired house in Los Angeles for $2.8 million, which she sold for $4.1 million in 2010. In the 2000s, Winona Ryder sold another house for $2.1 million in New York. According to reports, she owns a house in Beverly Hills and another apartment in New York City.

Winona Ryder's Net Worth in 2023 $30 million Winona Ryder's Net Worth in 2022 $21 million Winona Ryder's Net Worth in 2021 $15 million Winona Ryder's Net Worth in 2020 $8 million Winona Ryder's Net Worth in 2019 $4 million

Ryder has been linked to several Hollywood actors throughout the years. Her most talked-about Hollywood romance was when she was engaged to Johnny Depp (1990–1993). After the couple broke up, Ryder dated musician Dave Primer. She later briefly dated actor Matt Damon. As of now, Ryder is in a relationship with Scott Mackinlay Hahn.

Image Source: Rich Fury / Staff/ Getty

One of the few actresses known to simplify the portrayal of complex roles, Ryder has won leading awards, including a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award for "The Age of Innocence," and an academy award nomination for "Little Women."

Ryder was also bestowed with her own star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010. She was later nominated for Screen Actors Guild awards.

What was Winona Ryder's salary for her movie Alien: Resurrection?

Ryder earned a whopping $2.8 million for her role in the movie Alien: Resurrection.

Does Winona Ryder have any phobias?

Yes, Winona Ryder is aquaphobic due to a childhood trauma she encountered when she was 12.

Is Winona Ryder Married?

No, Winona Ryder is not married but is in a serious relationship with Scott MacKinlay Hahn.

