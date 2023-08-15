From Versatile Roles in Movies to 'Stranger Things': A Look at Winona Ryder's Journey and Net Worth
|Name
|Winona Ryder
|Net Worth
|$30 Million
|Salary
|$5 Million per movie
|Monthly Income
|$400,000
|Date of Birth
|October 29, 1971
|Age
|51
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5ft 3 inches
|Profession
|Actress
|Nationality
|American
Winona Ryder's Net Worth
As of 2023, the Minnesota-born actress's net worth was around $30 million, since she has established herself as a versatile actress in Hollywood. Ryder made her debut in the 1986 movie "Lucas" alongside Charlie Sheen but her on-screen breakthrough came when she starred in Beetlejuice, directed by the prolific Tim Burton. Ryder's career took off to new levels after starting in multiple blockbuster films.
What are Winona Ryder's Sources Of Income?
Ryder's unparalleled acting talent and style have made her popular among the masses, which helps her earn $5 Million a movie, as per Primes World. However, the figure could be much higher considering her experience and stature in Hollywood.
See how much @Stranger_Things star Winona Ryder is worth https://t.co/HpKeO2Aybv #wealth pic.twitter.com/0CCfw8Sjj6— Bankrate (@Bankrate) October 28, 2016
Salary
Having created a unique acting profile with diverse roles, Ryders earned a whopping $450,000 per episode for acting in the horror comedy series Stranger Things. She starred in commercially successful movies, making millions with her dedication and hard work.
Business Ventures
Apart from being a leading actress and a Hollywood celebrity, Ryder has diversified her income streams and earns through multiple modeling and TV endorsements and assignments. She's been the face of leading cosmetic brands, including Loreal and Marc Jacobs.
Winona Ryder's Assets
In 1995, Ryder purchased a house worth $1.5 million in San Francisco, which she listed for sale in 2005 for $5 million. Before putting the property on sale, Ryder rented the apartment for $15,000 a month.
In 1998, Ryder bought a new Spanish-inspired house in Los Angeles for $2.8 million, which she sold for $4.1 million in 2010. In the 2000s, Winona Ryder sold another house for $2.1 million in New York. According to reports, she owns a house in Beverly Hills and another apartment in New York City.
Winona Ryder's rising net worth over the years
|Winona Ryder's Net Worth in 2023
|$30 million
|Winona Ryder's Net Worth in 2022
|$21 million
|Winona Ryder's Net Worth in 2021
|$15 million
|Winona Ryder's Net Worth in 2020
|$8 million
|Winona Ryder's Net Worth in 2019
|$4 million
Winona Ryder's Personal Life
Ryder has been linked to several Hollywood actors throughout the years. Her most talked-about Hollywood romance was when she was engaged to Johnny Depp (1990–1993). After the couple broke up, Ryder dated musician Dave Primer. She later briefly dated actor Matt Damon. As of now, Ryder is in a relationship with Scott Mackinlay Hahn.
Winona Ryder's Accolades and Awards
One of the few actresses known to simplify the portrayal of complex roles, Ryder has won leading awards, including a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award for "The Age of Innocence," and an academy award nomination for "Little Women."
Ryder was also bestowed with her own star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010. She was later nominated for Screen Actors Guild awards.
FAQ
What was Winona Ryder's salary for her movie Alien: Resurrection?
Ryder earned a whopping $2.8 million for her role in the movie Alien: Resurrection.
Does Winona Ryder have any phobias?
Yes, Winona Ryder is aquaphobic due to a childhood trauma she encountered when she was 12.
Is Winona Ryder Married?
No, Winona Ryder is not married but is in a serious relationship with Scott MacKinlay Hahn.
