ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Teacher who won $2.6 million lottery delayed his own dream and stayed on for two years to help students

The dedicated teacher wanted to see his students through the final exams.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Representative image | Getty Images | Photo by skynesher
Representative image | Getty Images | Photo by skynesher

A UK teacher, who won £2 million (~$2.6million) on the National Lottery, continued to check into work for two years. Mike Law from Bromsgrove in Worcestershire held on to his job as an arts and photography teacher till last year, only to make sure that his GCSE students finished their course without any hindrance and took their exams. 

 

Law had been a dedicated educator for two decades and hit the jackpot on The National Lottery back in October 2021. While most would quit their job after the massive windfall, Law felt he had a "conscious responsibility". Thus, Law made the virtuous decision to stay. 

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Law and his wife shared that they lived like a "normal family" even after winning the staggering amount. As the law continued to work, they only spent money to improve their quality of life and pay off their mortgage. In 2022, Law decided that he would change his career as he wanted to pursue his dreams of writing. 

"I know plenty of people dream of winning the lottery and handing in their notice, but I was very conscious of my responsibility to my students, many of whom I had taught and known for many years," he told the local news outlet. He said he wanted to be there for them for guidance until they took their final exams.

He finally cleared his desk in late 2023, after spending 23 years in the job. He is now on the path to fulfilling his dream of publishing a novel but he admitted that he will miss teaching as well. 

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by JESHOOTS.COM
Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by JESHOOTS.COM

After decades of teaching, Law is now fulfilling his ambitions of writing historical adventure novels. “To me, winning the National Lottery isn’t about fast cars and speed boats, it’s about opportunity and making memories," he told the lottery. 

He began writing historical adventure novels last year after quitting his job and he hopes that his work will be published one day. "How many people have wanted to change careers but found themselves in a rut and unable to take a leap of faith?" he said. 

With a combined love of writing and a fascination with the Romans, Law is writing a novel set in Roman Britain which has a “dark twist”, he told Wales Online. He further shared that the book will be set in Wroxeter in Shropshire, one of the largest cities in Roman Britain, which is now a site managed by English Heritage.

 

He said he had traveled past the site hundreds of times on trips to Wales and found it to be a perfect place to base his story. He emphasized that being a former teacher, he wants it to be historically correct, with all the right facts. He said the site being open to visitors has helped him to bring his story to life.

Law also shared with Birmingham Live that he eventually plans to find a literary agent to get his book published but if it doesn't work out, he may even publish his story on his own.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Teacher who won $2.6 million lottery delayed his own dream and stayed on for two years to help students
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher who won $2.6 million lottery delayed his own dream and stayed on for two years to help students
The dedicated teacher wanted to see his students through the final exams.
1 hour ago
Man leaves whopping $10,000 tip at Michigan cafe. But it didn't end well for waitress
ECONOMY & WORK
Man leaves whopping $10,000 tip at Michigan cafe. But it didn't end well for waitress
The man told the server that she was free to share the amount, thus the tip was split nine ways
7 hours ago
Man refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and walks away saying 'play time is over'
ECONOMY & WORK
Man refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and walks away saying 'play time is over'
The Home Depot staffer requests the individual's tax-exempt number, which the individual declines.
7 hours ago
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help
BURGER KING
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help
The story resonated with thousands of fans who made sure to set things right for the hardworking man .
22 hours ago
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
She was only offered $6,600 as a “goodwill gesture” for being the winner. 
1 day ago
Tyler Perry has bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
ECONOMY & WORK
Tyler Perry has bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
Perry's comments about splitting bills and the women being the breadwinner did not go down well with many.
1 day ago
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
WALMART
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
Walmart worker confronts the return scammer, sparking a viral debate on ethical consumer behavior.
1 day ago
Elon Musk once wiped out $14 billion off Tesla's value. All it took was a single tweet from him
ECONOMY & WORK
Elon Musk once wiped out $14 billion off Tesla's value. All it took was a single tweet from him
It even knocked off $3 billion from his own stake in Tesla as investors started taking out their money.
1 day ago
Rare 1975 dime valued at $456,000 could be hiding in your wallet — here’s what you should look for
ECONOMY & WORK
Rare 1975 dime valued at $456,000 could be hiding in your wallet — here’s what you should look for
The 1975 "No-S" dime is missing the letter "S" which signifies it was struck at the San Francisco mint.
2 days ago
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
The video gained so much popularity that some users even advised Amazon that it could be their next commercial.
2 days ago
Woman buys ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000, regrets it after finding out her blunder
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000, regrets it after finding out her blunder
Later, she finally found a way to get rid of the Tahoe after three years of paying $1,400 a month.
2 days ago
Guy sharing his pain of shopping from Amazon is a comedic masterpiece that hits way too close to home
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy sharing his pain of shopping from Amazon is a comedic masterpiece that hits way too close to home
Most users are vexed by how Amazon does not show results even slightly related to the search keywords, making the shopping experience tedious. 
3 days ago
Man explains how Walmart charges different prices for same item depending on aisle you visit
WALMART
Man explains how Walmart charges different prices for same item depending on aisle you visit
There were some who pointed out that there was a difference in the quality of the products.
4 days ago
Costco gave its customers a trendy glass bottle for free. Here's why they didn't want it
COSTCO
Costco gave its customers a trendy glass bottle for free. Here's why they didn't want it
Customers who choose auto-renewal of Costco’s membership are getting the latest freebie as a reward.
4 days ago
Man decides to spend kids' inheritance money after they refused to take care of him, asks if he's wrong
ECONOMY & WORK
Man decides to spend kids' inheritance money after they refused to take care of him, asks if he's wrong
"I'm planning to use the inheritance from now on to pay for trips."
5 days ago
'Two and a Half Men' child star was once making $300,000 per episode. Then, he quit for the right reasons
ECONOMY & WORK
'Two and a Half Men' child star was once making $300,000 per episode. Then, he quit for the right reasons
At the peak of his career, Jones reportedly made over $7 million in one season of "Two and a Half Men"
6 days ago
Wheel Of Fortune contestant misses out on $1 million prize because of one simple word
ECONOMY & WORK
Wheel Of Fortune contestant misses out on $1 million prize because of one simple word
The contestant who was on a roll lost it all in the bonus round.
7 days ago
Jay-Z, who is worth $2 billion, refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and it's a key finance lesson
ECONOMY & WORK
Jay-Z, who is worth $2 billion, refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and it's a key finance lesson
While it's not clear if Jay-Z was describing a hypothetical situation or a real one, the clip gained enough traction.
7 days ago
Costco set to launch an exciting new feature on its app that loyal customers will absolutely love
COSTCO
Costco set to launch an exciting new feature on its app that loyal customers will absolutely love
Apart from deals and merchandise, members will now enjoy a new level of convenience.
7 days ago
Florida man finds out Jeff Bezos bought his $79 million home for a discounted price — now he's suing
ECONOMY & WORK
Florida man finds out Jeff Bezos bought his $79 million home for a discounted price — now he's suing
The owner alleged that the firm wrongfully concealed the buyer's identity to get a $6 million discount.
7 days ago