Elderly 'Price is Right' contestant pulls off a near perfect split after winning car in wild TV moment

The exuberant celebration of the elderly contestant had the host Drew Carey worried.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant's energetic celebration (Cover image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)
TV game shows are one of the ways for common people to make the most of their skills and knowledge and win big with a stroke of luck. Winning a car or a holiday on the show is something most contestants expect, but the excitement of bagging these prizes always leads to unexpected reactions. While dancing and hugging the host have been seen as common ways to celebrate, an elderly player named Carol pulled off a dance move that left everyone astonished.

Screenshot showing the contestant alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)
The elderly contestant wore an iconic t-shirt that read, "Pardon me, I am having a senior moment," as she took the game head-on. She was playing the Pocket Change game, in which the contestant is given 25¢ in the beginning, which is also the "selling" price of a car. The centerpiece is a board that has spaces for the five digits of the actual price of the car, and six more digits lit up above the board. 

Screenshot showing the game board (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)
At the beginning, the first digit in the price is revealed, and the player has to then pick the rest of the digits one by one from the options provided. If players get the digit right, they earn an envelope that could be worth anywhere between $0 to $2. However, if they get a digit wrong, the price of the car goes up by 25¢. Thus, the goal for the player is to make as many correct guesses as possible to win automatically or to keep the price of the car low. After all the guesses are made and the price of the car is fixed, the envelopes of the player are revealed. If the players earn enough money to afford the car at the displayed selling price, they win.

In Carol's game, it looked like she had comfortably aced the game as she got only two guesses wrong. This meant that she had earned three envelopes on top of the initial 25¢. As Carey revealed the two envelopes, Carol earned a total of 65¢. With just one envelope left, she needed 10¢ more to win. 

Screenshot showing the price of the car for Carol alongside Rachel Reynolds (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)
Carol's very last envelope turned out to be worth 25¢, which meant she had won a brand new car. After the astonishing victory, Carol seemed to have forgotten her age as she jumped before pulling off a perfect split on the stage. 

Screenshot showing Carol performing a split (Image source: YouTube/PriceIsRight)
The move, which is very tough to pull off even for a young person, shocked the host and the show's model, Rachel Reynolds. However, it did not affect the player one bit, as she continued to dance across the stage before running over to her new car. 

 

Once she got to the car, she finally calmed down and struck a nice pose with her new ride while everyone was relieved to see that she was okay. 

