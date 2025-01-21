ECONOMY & WORK
A 92-year-old 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant solved puzzles like she had been training for years

PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
There are several things people want to do when they grow old, but rarely is appearing on a game show high on energy on the bucket list. But a 92-year-old "Wheel of Fortune" contestant named Liz emerged as an exception when she appeared on the show with her son, KC Wright. Not only that, she also dominated the game and won hearts. While the duo bagged $65,000, they also won accolades from the host Pat Sajak, and all the fans watching in the studio and at home.

The special duo competed in “Home for the Holidays” week when players teamed up with family members. KC introduced his mom, saying, “She spent the first 88 years of her life in Oklahoma with my dad." He shared that they traveled the world for 62 years, visiting a hundred countries and seven continents. After her husband passed five years ago, Liz moved in with KC.

"I say, you know, the first 18 years of my life you taught me how to use a spoon, do all the things, watch Wheel of Fortune. And then the last five years I’ve been able to try to give something back to her," he said.

Following the introductions, Liz hit the ground running by getting the very first puzzle right. The pair went on to solve another puzzle, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas," winning $25,000 in cash and a getaway to the Caribbean. Even the veteran host, Sajak was visibly impressed by the puzzle-solving skills of the woman. “You’re just toying with us aren’t you, Liz?” he said. 

For the final puzzle in the bonus round, Liz chose the category Food and Drink. With the bonus prize in the envelope at stake, the puzzle read, “DR_ _ _ LED _ _ NE _." The solution seemed near impossible, and even Liz was stumped by the second word of the phrase.

However, after taking a moment, she finally figured out that it was "DRIZZLED HONEY", much to the delight of the audience. With the bonus round in the bag, Sajak revealed that the pair had added another $40,000 to the prize bringing their total to $65,500 plus the trip. Their performance amazed the host who commented, “You know the longer I’m with this show, the less I understand it.” As Liz and KC celebrated their win, she asked her son, “OK, do you think your dad would be proud of us?”

 

In the end, Sajak commended Liz for her outstanding run saying, “Well, you played extremely well and it was a great honor to have you here." He appreciated her following the show and promised to stay in touch. In a behind-the-scenes clip posted on TikTok, Vanna White reflected how much Liz's performance had touched her heart. "You are my favorite show in 41 years. You made the show so special!” she told the contestant. “It couldn’t happen without you,” Liz responded.

@wheeloffortune Crying rn 🥹 #wheeloffortune #vannawhite #sweetmoments ♬ original sound - Wheel of Fortune

 

Apart from White, viewers on social media were also loving Liz, with many calling the episode one of their favorites. “What an amazing lady! She played like a champ! Would love to hear her bio. KC and Liz blessed to have each other,” @NolaMan1961 wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

 

The feeling was mutual, as KC expressed how grateful they were for the experience. 

 

“Mom (Liz) & I are so incredibly blessed with this experience. The entire Wheel of Fortune team and family are amazing," he responded.

