Who Is Linda Yaccarino, the New CEO Of Twitter? What's Her Net Worth

Linda Yaccarino has started as the new CEO of Twitter. "It happened - first day in the books!" she tweeted today. She starts at a time when the estimated value of Twitter has plummeted to one-third of the price paid by Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO had paid $44 billion for Twitter in October last year.

With an impressive career spanning major corporations such as NBC Universal and Turner Entertainment, Yaccarino, 61, has made a name for herself as a visionary leader and a force to be reckoned with. Musk is now banking on her to improve the company's relationship with brands and bring back business that has suffered following his takeover.

Twitter's US advertising revenue stood at $88 million in the five weeks from April 1, a fall of 59% from a year earlier, The New York Times reported.

From New York to Pennsylvania University

Linda Yaccarino was born and raised in Deer Park, New York, in a close-knit Italian-American family. She exhibited determination and ambition from an early age, traits that would later propel her to success in the media industry. Yaccarino's passion for communication led her to pursue a bachelor's degree in telecommunications from Pennsylvania University's Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications. After graduating in 1985, she laid the foundation for a remarkable career in the media world.

Rise in the Media Industry

Source: Getty Images | Slaven Vlasic Stringer

Yaccarino's career began to flourish when she joined NBC Universal, one of America's biggest media companies. As the head of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal, she oversaw a workforce of over 2,000 and played a pivotal role in generating more than $100 billion in ad sales. Yaccarino's strategic acumen and ability to navigate the complexities of the media landscape set her apart as a formidable leader.

Her contributions to NBC Universal included overhauling the ad sales business, spearheading the 2020 launch of the ad-supported streaming platform Peacock, and forging industry-wide debates about data gaps in the digital era.

Transforming NBC Universal and Turner Entertainment

During her decades at NBC Universal, Linda Yaccarino left an indelible mark on the company's success. Her visionary approach and innovative thinking propelled NBC Universal to new heights, as she entered partnerships with major companies such as Apple, Snapchat, BuzzFeed, Twitter, and YouTube. Yaccarino's ability to drive growth and adapt to the rapidly evolving media landscape earned her widespread recognition and respect within the industry. Her strategic leadership and transformative initiatives played a significant role in positioning NBC Universal as a powerhouse in the media world.

Source: Getty Images | Brian Ach Stringer

Taking the Helm at Twitter

With her appointment as the CEO of Twitter, Linda Yaccarino has embarked on a new chapter in her illustrious career. Her vision for the future of Twitter is centered on transforming the platform into an "everything app," akin to China's WeChat. Yaccarino aims to leverage her extensive experience in the media industry to enhance Twitter's ad business, expand the use of video across the site, and regain advertisers' trust. Her strategic mindset and determination to push boundaries position her as a catalyst for change within the company.

Her Net Worth and Financial Success

Yaccarino has a net worth of around $40 million. Her annual salary as the CEO of Twitter is estimated to be around $6 million, with additional bonuses for meeting specific objectives. In fact, she is entitled to an extra $2 million in bonus pay and $4 million in stock options after her three-year contract with Twitter expires. This substantial compensation package reflects her expertise and the high expectations placed on her as the leader of a global platform.

Source: Getty Images | Dominik Bindl Stringer

Beyond her salary and bonuses,Yaccarino's net worth is further bolstered by her diverse portfolio of assets. She owns five real estate properties, has an impressive collection of seven cars and two luxury yachts.

In terms of financial investments, Yaccarino possesses an investment portfolio consisting of 13 stocks. These stocks are currently valued at approximately $5 million. Some of the companies in which she holds stocks include Cognizant, Procter & Gamble, Costco, General Motors, and Starbucks. This diversified portfolio indicates her astute investment decisions and her confidence in various industries.