The richest actor in the world is worth $3 billion and not many people know about her

She has starred in classic films such as "Sixteen Candles", "The Lost Boys", and "Twister".
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
When thinking of the wealthiest actors in the world, names like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Tom Cruise, or Shah Rukh Khan often come to mind. However, the richest actor is not a household name. In fact, she hasn’t had a major film role in decades. Jami Gertz sits atop a staggering net worth of $8 billion, per Celebrity Net Worth. Here's how this actress, who hasn't been in the spotlight for years, amassed her massive fortune.

Gertz first captured attention in the 1980s, starring in classic films such as "Sixteen Candles", "The Lost Boys", and "Twister". She made a name for herself with her comedic and bubly roles and starred in both TV shows and films. Her most prominent work includes playing Dr. Melissa Reeves in "Twister" and guest-starring in hit shows like "Seinfeld."

 

She was also nominated for a Golden Raspberry Award for her role in "Twister" in addition to her Emmy nomination for her guest role in "Ally McBeal". Yet, as Hollywood’s spotlight dimmed on her, Gertz took a whole different route that led her to an unimaginable level of wealth.

It's clear that Gertz’s immense wealth didn't come from her film and TV roles. Her billions are a result of her marriage to financier Tony Ressler in 1989. A year after their marriage, Ressler co-founded Apollo Global Management, a private equity firm that ballooned into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise. Additionally, he later founded Ares Management, further cementing his status as a financial mogul.

Today, he is worth over $11 billion, and together, the couple’s investments have propelled Gertz into the top echelon of the world’s wealthiest. Furthermore, their most notable venture includes a majority stake in the Atlanta Hawks NBA team and a minority share in the Milwaukee Brewers.

However, Gertz made it clear that all of her wealth wasn't attributed to her husband.

“Everyone thinks I married a rich guy. But I made way more money than Tony when I met him. I paid for our first house. I paid for our first vacation. I married him because I fell in love with him,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. Gertz and Ressler’s investments, combined with her production company Lime Orchard Productions have allowed her to achieve a net worth that even stars like Tom Cruise and Dwayne Johnson can't match. 

 

Jami Gertz is now known for her business acumen and philanthropic efforts. She and Ressler are deeply involved in charitable work through their Ressler-Gertz Foundation. They have donated millions to causes like education, health, and entrepreneurship. In 2012, they were ranked as the top celebrity donors, giving over $10 million to their foundation, as per Forbes.

 

They invested $50 million of their own money in the $192 million renovation of State Farm Arena to support their basketball team which reopened 6 months later, as per THR. She also uses her platforms to raise cancer awareness and support cancer research and teamed up with the Atlanta Hawks to donate $150,000 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

