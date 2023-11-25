There are numerous compelling true crime tales available at the moment, but none are as captivating as "The Fake Sheikh," a story making the waves on the internet. The man behind that alias is journalist Mazher Mahmood, who earned it when he went undercover, assuming the persona of an Arab leader on multiple occasions, and used unconventional tactics for gathering information, which eventually contributed to his downfall.

Image Source: Mazher Mahmood (R), a British journalist known as the Fake Sheikh, is pictured as he leaves the Central Criminal Court in central London/ DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Mahmood, hailing from Birmingham, embarked on his career as a journalist while he was still a teenager. His initial journalistic endeavor involved exposing family friends engaged in the sale of pirated videos. This successful venture earned him a two-week stint at the News of the World, a newspaper owned by Rupert Murdoch, which was the top-selling UK tabloid during its prime. In 1989, at the age of 18, Mahmood transitioned to the Sunday Times, another publication owned by Murdoch, where he dedicated nearly three years to his work. Subsequently, he secured a permanent position at the newspaper where his career took off. During his tenure at both publications, Mahmood's investigative efforts resulted in a remarkable 94 reported convictions.

During his two-decade career, Mahmood gained a reputation for leading numerous investigations that resulted in criminal convictions. He received acclaim within his profession for exposing injustice, but also faced significant criticism for orchestrating operations that destroyed lives and careers. The journalist later adopted the persona of an Arab businessman for his operations, earning him the infamous nickname 'The Fake Sheikh.' Mahmood was so committed to maintaining his anonymity that he rarely made visits to the News of the World's offices. Rumors even circulated that his contract included a stipulation preventing the publication of his photograph, with a silhouette appearing alongside his byline instead.

Mahmood targeted known individuals, including Emma Morgan, Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Asif, and Salman Butt, as well as Newcastle United executives Freddy Shepherd and Douglas Hall. He also ensnared former England football coach Sven-Goran Eriksson.

In a new documentary, fashion model Jodie Kidd shared her regret over her association with Mahmood, describing it as "the biggest mistake of my life" after being labeled a "coke fixer" in a front-page story. She expressed how the sting had a devastating impact on her family, even leading to strained relationships with her brother due to the fallout. The years of tears, anger, and pain stemmed from this encounter with Mahmood.

However, one of Mahmood's most high-profile cases involved a 2010 sting operation in which The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, seemingly offered access to her former husband, Prince Andrew, in exchange for $600,000, as reported by the News of the World. Mahmood, assuming the role of a businessman, recorded the duchess making statements such as, "Look after me and he’ll look after you, you’ll get it back tenfold. I can open any door you want."

Singer Tulisa Contostavlos exposed Mazher Mahmood's deceitful methods, leading to his downfall. In 2013, the former X Factor judge faced arrest for allegedly supplying drugs. Mahmood posed as a film producer, promising her a Hollywood role, which led to their meeting at the Metropolitan Hotel in London.

Tulisa was accused of arranging the sale of half an ounce of cocaine, which was the evidence that later triggered a trial. During the trial, it was revealed that Mahmood had tampered with the probe by altering a police statement through his driver, Alan Smith, removing comments from Tulisa expressing her disapproval of hard drugs.

The case collapsed due to this revelation, but Mahmood himself was later sentenced to 15 months in jail for evidence tampering. After his release, Mahmood reportedly changed his name and abandoned journalism.