Rock and roll has not only shaped the musical landscape but has also created some of the wealthiest entertainers in the world. These iconic rock stars continues to dominate the stage, break records. Let's take a look at 10 of the world's richest rock stars and how they earned their incredible millions.

As a pivotal member of The Beatles, McCartney's influence on modern music is immeasurable, with timeless songs like "Hey Jude," "Yesterday," and "Let It Be." Beyond his music, McCartney ventured into business by launching Apple Records with John Lennon and acquiring the rights to music legends like Buddy Holly. With an unparalleled 27 No. 1 albums, McCartney's solo career and contributions to The Beatles have cemented his place at the top of this list.

Fronting the acclaimed band U2, Bono isn't just a rock star, he's also a dedicated philanthropist. Winning 22 Grammys and two Golden Globes, Bono's impact extends beyond music. His charitable initiatives, including DATA, EDUN, and the ONE Campaign, showcase his commitment to combating global issues like extreme poverty and HIV/AIDS. Bono's efforts have earned him TIME Magazine's Man of the Year title and a Knighthood, highlighting his role as a socially conscious rock icon.

Dubbed "The Boss," Bruce Springsteen has left an indelible mark on rock and roll. With a staggering 20 Grammys and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, Springsteen's impact on the genre is undeniable. His iconic live performances, often accompanied by the E Street Band, continue to captivate audiences globally. Even at 73, Springsteen's touring endeavors remain a force to be reckoned with, solidifying his legacy as a true rock and roll legend.

Jimmy Buffett's unique blend of island-infused music has earned him millions of fans. The success of "Margaritaville" not only enriched his musical portfolio but also inspired a franchise of bars and grills bearing the same name. From Nashville to the Virgin Islands, the Margaritaville brand has become a staple for tourists and fans alike. Beyond music, Buffett's merchandise and beachwear lines contribute to his impressive net worth.

Elton John's enduring hits have resonated across generations, cementing his status as a music icon. Known for timeless tracks like "Rocketman" and "Can You Feel The Love Tonight," John's versatile compositions have left an indelible mark on the industry. A staggering 300 million records sold worldwide showcases the enduring appeal of his music.

Sting's journey from The Police to a prolific solo career has earned him 17 Grammy Awards and a place in both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Hits like "Every Breath You Take," "Roxanne," and "Message in a Bottle" have stood the test of time. Beyond music, Sting's forays into film, television and theater have added to his impressive portfolio.

As the quintessential frontman of The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger's electrifying stage presence has become legendary. Songs like "Jumpin Jack Flash" and "Sympathy for the Devil" have solidified The Rolling Stones' place in rock history. With his theatrical flair and unmatched energy, Jagger continues to captivate audiences worldwide, maintaining his status as one of the most iconic rock stars of all time.

Keith Richards, an integral part of The Rolling Stones, embodies the essence of rock and roll. With iconic compositions like "Beast of Burden" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," Richards' guitar riffs have become synonymous with the genre. His musical partnership with Mick Jagger spurred both bands to greater heights, creating a rivalry that shaped the course of music history. Richards' influence extends beyond music as he has also dabbled in film, most notably in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

Eric Clapton's guitar mastery has made him a standout figure in the rock world. As a member of bands like Cream and The Yardbirds as well as a successful solo artist, Clapton's influence on rock music is profound. His contributions helped popularize the Gibson brand and with an impressive three inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he has solidified his place as one of the most influential guitarists in history.

Jon Bon Jovi's presence in rock music has been a constant force since the '80s. With hits like "Livin' on a Prayer" and "Wanted Dead or Alive," Bon Jovi's contributions to the genre are unmistakable. Beyond music, Bon Jovi has dabbled in acting and ventured into sports ownership as the founder and primary owner of the Arena Football League Team, The Philadelphia Soul. With over 120 million records sold worldwide, Jon Bon Jovi's influence continues to resonate.

