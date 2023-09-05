Hollywood's Wealthiest Sibling Duos: Fortunes Built on Talent

Peter Fonda (left) and Jane Fonda | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Boxer

The saying "Talent runs in the family" finds ample validation in Hollywood through the success of numerous sibling duos. Within the entertainment industry, there exist several brother-sister pairs who have each carved out thriving careers in diverse fields such as acting, music, modeling, and filmmaking, amassing substantial fortunes along the way. Many of these siblings frequently collaborate or share the spotlight on various platforms, showcasing their remarkable talents and generating significant wealth.

1. Julia and Eric Roberts – $259 Million

Eric Roberts | Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha Jr

Julia Roberts, once a global heartthrob and reigning as the highest-paid actress worldwide throughout the '90s, retains her status as one of the greatest actresses to have graced the silver screen. Her mantle is adorned with prestigious awards, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and three Golden Globe Awards, solidifying her net worth at a staggering $250 million. Her older brother, Eric Roberts, while not enjoying Julia's level of popularity, stands as a critically acclaimed actor with multiple Golden Globe nominations and an Academy Award nomination for his role in 1985's "Runaway Train." Eric's net worth, reported at $9 million by Wealthy Genius, contributes to the duo's combined fortune of $259 million.

2. Peter and Jane Fonda – $240 Million

Peter Fonda and Jane Fonda during Sundance Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by George Pimentel

Peter and Jane Fonda, hailing from Hollywood royalty as the offspring of the iconic actor John Fonda, stand as one of the most affluent brother-sister duos in the entertainment industry. With respective net worths of $40 million and a staggering $200 million, their family legacy of acting courses through their veins. The late Peter Fonda, a two-time Academy Award-nominated actor and screenwriter, graced numerous films during his extensive career before his passing in 2019. Jane Fonda, on the other hand, has surpassed even her brother's success. Her remarkable career spans over six decades, adorned with numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, two British Academy Film Awards, and seven Golden Globe Awards, among others. At the age of 85, she continues to carry forward the illustrious Fonda family tradition.

3. Shirley Maclaine and Warren Beatty – $120 Million

Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty, Getty Images | Photo by Michael Ochs Archives

Shirley Maclaine and Warren Beatty, a powerhouse sibling duo, are the most celebrated and talented pair on this list. Shirley, a seasoned actress and model, boasts an impressive six Academy Award nominations and a vast filmography. With a career spanning over seven decades, she has accumulated a substantial net worth of $50 million. Warren Beatty, a multifaceted talent as an actor, director, and screenwriter, surpasses the label of multi-talented. His remarkable career, which spans six decades, has earned him a staggering 14 Oscar nominations in four distinct categories and a net worth of $70 million. Together, they command a combined wealth of $120 million, cementing their legendary status.

4. Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal – $105 Million

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jake Gyllenhaal | Getty Images | Photo by George Pimentel

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, hailing from a family of filmmakers with director Stephen Gyllenhaal and screenwriter Naomi Foner as their parents, have both etched their names as Academy Award-nominated actors. Jake received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his remarkable performance in "Brokeback Mountain" and recently portrayed the antagonist 'Mysterio' in the "MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home". Similarly, Maggie Gyllenhaal is a critically acclaimed actress recognized for her role in "Crazy Heart". Jake's net worth stands impressively at $80 million, while his older sister boasts a net worth of $25 million, culminating in a combined wealth of $105 million.

5. John and Joan Cusack – $70 Million

John Cusack (L) and Joan Cusack | Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

John and Joan Cusack, the offspring of celebrated filmmaker Dick Cusack, have made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. John, a Golden Globe-nominated actor renowned for his roles in acclaimed films like "Love and Mercy", and Joan, an Academy Award-nominated actress with credits including "Working Girl" and "In & Out", share a remarkable on-screen chemistry. They have co-starred in a record-setting ten movies, solidifying their status as the sibling duo with the most film collaborations, according to Insider. With a net worth of $50 million for John and $20 million for Joan, their combined wealth stands at an impressive $70 million.

6. David and Patricia Arquette – $54 Million

Patricia Arquette and David Arquette at Los Angeles Film Festival | Getty Images | Photo by Alison Buck

David and Patricia Arquette, both offspring of the late actor Lewis Arquette, have made significant strides in the entertainment industry. David Arquette is a successful actor and wrestler, best known for his role as Dewey Riley in the iconic '90s franchise "Scream". Patricia Arquette, on the other hand, is a highly acclaimed Academy Award-winning actress, celebrated for her performances in films like "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" and "Boyhood". Their combined net worth of $54 million is a testament to their successes, with Patricia contributing $30 million and David adding $24 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla.

7. Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross – $41 Million

Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross | Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross, the offspring of renowned singer Diana Ross, have established themselves as accomplished actors. Evan Ross has left his mark with roles in films such as "ATL," "Supremacy," and "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and 2." He has also followed in his mother's musical footsteps, achieving success as a musician. Meanwhile, Tracee Ellis Ross is celebrated for her lead roles in television series like "Black-ish" and "Girlfriends." Their fortunes stand at an impressive $25 million for Evan and $16 million for Tracee. Together, their combined net worth amounts to an impressive $41 million.

Jason and Justine Bateman – $36 Million

Justine Bateman (L), Leif Garrett, and Jason Bateman (R) | Getty Images | Photo by Vinnie Zuffante

Jason and Justine Bateman, offspring of director and producer Kent Bateman, have made significant strides in their respective careers. Jason, an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor and director renowned for his roles in projects like "Hancock," "Zootopia," "Game Night," and "Ozark," has amassed a net worth of $30 million. Meanwhile, his elder sister, Justine, a thriving actress who has ventured into filmmaking with her directorial short film "Five Minutes," holds a net worth of $6 million. Together, their combined net worth totals $36 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

