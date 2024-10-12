Tourist says he found the world's cheapest pint at this country — it's a fraction of what you’d pay in US

The TikToker also revealed how a meal with a drink and stay as well as bikes on rent cost surprisingly low.

While people are feeling the heat of rising prices, pubs in the UK are losing customers with expensive beer failing to raise spirits. In times like these, British tourist Louie Carabott (@louiecarabott_ on TikTok) revealed that a restaurant in Vietnam was giving away a pint of beer only for 40 pence or 50 cents. Claiming that it was the world's cheapest beer, Carabott said it's better to get on a flight to the popular destination for a pint and triggered a frenzy among his fellow travelers.

Quest for the World's Cheapest Brew

In his TikTok video Carabott says that in Vietnam, people guzzle down 17 pints of beer at the price that they for one in the U.K. He claims that a pint in his native land costs about £7 which is a lot compared to the price in Vietnam. He also adds that these are prices for the traditional Vietnamese beer which is sold everywhere in the country.

Carabott says it is worth it to get a flight to Vietnam only to get beer. He goes on to say that the cost of living in South Asia is also crazy and that he paid just $2.6 at a restaurant despite ordering food and beer. Furthermore his stay costs $13 a night and a bike that he rents costs him ~$4. He jokes that it costs an arm and a leg to pay for anything back in the U.K. "Get yourself to Vietnam for the cheap beers," he says at the end.

Viewers were also shocked to learn about the price of beer. "Did you just say 40p for a beer?" exclaimed @browners32. "I did that and became an alcoholic. Now I only drink beer when eating lobster," @eugenedesjardins joked.

Meanwhile, some also complained that Carobott's claim of beers costing £7 in the U.K. was not correct. "It sure is cheap but anyone paying 7 pounds for a beer has other problems," wrote @happy12t1.

According to an analysis conducted by Finder, the average cost of a pint in the U.K. in 2024 is £5.17 ($6.74). However, the same in London goes up to £6.75 or about $8.8, which is closer to the TikToker's estimate.

Despite the low price, Carabott may be wrong as there are other places that offer the fizzy drink for cheaper rates.

Countries With the Cheapest Beer

According to data from numbeo.com, Nigeria is the country to offer the cheapest pint in the world for only £0.25 or about $0.33. As per a Bountii report, Nigeria’s lack of development and economic growth are some of the contributing factors to the extremely low price.

Finder has also compiled a list of cities with the cheapest beer in the world. According to its data, Maseru, Lesotho offers beers for £0.63 2 or $0.82. Other cities that offer pints for less than a dollar include Lilongwe, Malawi ($0.85), Lusaka, Zambia ($0.87), and Vientiane, Laos ($0.87).

