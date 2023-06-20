 Johnny Depp To Donate $1 Million Defamation Settlement to Charities Close to His Heart

Actor Johnny Depp has decided to donate the $1 million settlement he received from his ex-wife Amber Heard to five charities. Depp and Heard settled their highly publicised defamation case and the "Aquaman" actor has paid her ex-husband $1 million, as ordered by the court.

The selected charities are the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Marlon Brando's Tetiaroa Society charity, and the Amazonia Fund Alliance. Each charity will receive $200,000 from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial concluded in June 2022 when a Virginia jury found both parties liable for defamation. Depp was initially awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, while Heard received $2 million in compensatory damages but no punitive damages. However, the settlement reached in December reduced the amount owed by Heard to Depp to $1 million.

According to CNN Entertainment, Depp's lawyers said that he intended to donate the settlement money to charity. The Make-A-Film Foundation, known for its work in helping children with life-threatening medical conditions, will benefit from Depp's generosity. The Painted Turtle, a camp for children with chronic illnesses, will also receive a significant contribution.

Red Feather, an organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for Native Americans through sustainable housing initiatives, is among the selected charities. Additionally, Depp has decided to support Marlon Brando's Tetiaroa Society charity, which focuses on environmental and cultural preservation efforts in French Polynesia. Lastly, Depp's donation will contribute to the Amazonia Fund Alliance, which works to protect and conserve the Amazon rainforest.

Depp's choice to donate the settlement money to these organizations underscores his commitment to making a positive impact in the society. By selecting charities that support children, indigenous communities, environmental conservation, and sustainable housing, Depp's donation addresses a range of critical issues.

The Make-A-Film Foundation and The Painted Turtle will be able to continue their invaluable work, bringing joy and creativity into the lives of children facing challenging circumstances. Red Feather's sustainable housing initiatives will be bolstered, ensuring that Native American communities have safe and comfortable homes. The Tetiaroa Society charity will receive much-needed resources to preserve the unique ecosystem and cultural heritage of French Polynesia. Lastly, the Amazonia Fund Alliance will be empowered to protect one of the world's most vital and endangered ecosystems.

While the news of Depp's charitable donation has gained attention, there has been no comment from Amber Heard or her representatives regarding his decision. After the settlement, Heard had posted a statement on her verified Instagram page emphasizing reaching an agreement was not an admission of guilt.

Moving On from the Trial

Since the conclusion of the highly publicized trial, both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been spotted in Europe, seemingly trying to move on from the intense media scrutiny. With this significant act of philanthropy, Depp shows his determination to redirect the focus toward positive endeavors and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

