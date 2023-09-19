Stories that went from the silver screen to the stage on Broadway

Broadway has consistently been a hub of artistic ingenuity, a realm where tales materialize vibrantly through the enchantment of music and dance. Iconic plays and original musicals from New York City's iconic theaters have inspired movies for decades. But a palpable thrill pulses through the audience when beloved blockbusters are brought to life on the Broadway stage. In this article we delve into ten cinematic gems that have seamlessly transitioned from Hollywood to the grandeur of Broadway.

1. The Time Traveler’s Wife

American actors Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana attend a photocall of the film "The Time Traveler's Wife" at the 35th Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France/ Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Based on the 2009 movie starring Rachel McAdams, which in turn was adapted from the novel of the same name, "The Time Traveler’s Wife" made its stage debut in the fall of 2023 in London's West End. The show features an ensemble cast including David Hunter, Joanna Woodward, Tim Mahendran, Hiba Elchikhe, and Ross Dawes, and boasts original songs written by the talented duo Joss Stone and Dave Stewart. It takes audiences on a journey through time and love that captivates theatergoers as much as the film did.

2. La La Land

Actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling are honored with a Hand and Footprint Ceremony on behalf of Lionsgate's La La Land at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California/ GettyImages/ Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Seven years after the movie starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone set cash registers ringing on the box office and was nominated for the Academy Awards, the musical is being adapted for Broadway. Known for his memorable soundtrack and stellar performances, the movie is set to get a new lease of life on stage on an unspecified date. Marc Platt and Lionsgate will produce the stage adaptation, and its writers will return to pen more songs for the new rendition.

3. Back to the Future

Actors Christopher Lloyd (L) and Michael J. Fox attend a "Back To The Future Reunion" at New York Comic Con on October 08, 2022 in New York City/ Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The beloved 1985 classic, "Back to the Future," has undergone a sensational transformation into a musical extravaganza, scheduled for a Broadway debut in June 2023. After garnering acclaim on London's prestigious West End stage, the production stars Roger Bart and Hugh Coles, who enchantingly play the iconic roles of Doc Brown and Marty McFly. With its enduring narrative of time travel and thrilling escapades, this musical adaptation promises to teleport audiences to unparalleled realms of sci-fi entertainment.

4. Almost Famous

Actors (from left to right) Billy Crudup, Anna Paquin and Patrick Fugit attend the premiere of "Almost Famous" September 11, 2000 in New York, NY/ GettyImages/ Photo by Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Online USA

"Almost Famous" The Musical graced Broadway with its presence in October 2022, just one month before its official opening night. Based on Cameron Crowe’s beloved 2000 movie starring Kate Hudson, the musical transports audiences back to the vibrant rock music scene of 1973, which aspiring journalist William Miller navigated on the road with an up-and-coming band. The show features Chris Wood, known for his role in Supergirl, making his Broadway debut as rockstar Russell Hammond, alongside a talented ensemble cast.

5. Mrs. Doubtfire

Robin Williams in the kitchen in a scene from the film 'Mrs. Doubtfire', 1993/ Photo by 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

The 1993 classic "Mrs. Doubtfire," starring the legendary Robin Williams, received a stage adaptation in March 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted Broadway. The musical follows the story of unemployed actor Chris Hilliard, who dresses up as a Scottish nanny to remain close to his children after a divorce. The production reopened in April 2022, receiving acclaim for Rob McClure's performance as the titular character previously immortalized by the late Robin Williams. McClure's outstanding portrayal earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

6. Mr. Saturday Night

: Billy Crystal during the opening night curtain call fot the new musical based on the 1992 film "Mr. Saturday Night" on Broadway at The Nederlander Theatre on April 27, 2022 in New York City/ Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Billy Crystal, loved by audiences in "When Harry Met Sally," adapted his own 1992 film "Mr. Saturday Night" for the Broadway stage. Nominated for five Tony Awards in 2022, including Best Musical, the show features Crystal playing comedian Buddy Young, Jr. It chronicles Buddy's journey to comedy stardom, with two different actors portraying him at different stages of his career, highlighting the character's growth over four decades.

7. Beetlejuice

Alex Brightman and the cast of Beetlejuice perform onstage during the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019 in New York City/ Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Inspired by Tim Burton's quirky film, "Beetlejuice" hit Broadway in April 2019 with Alex Brightman as the iconic demon and Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, a teen obsessed with the afterlife. The show delivered a visually stunning and zany experience, garnering eight Tony nominations, sadly in April 2020, the pandemic brought it to a halt. But after two years, "Beetlejuice" made a triumphant return, to the delight of audiences once more.

8. Moulin Rouge!

Moulin Rouge Windmill during Cannes 2001 - Scenes From The City of Cannes in Cannes, France/ Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

Baz Luhrmann's 2019 Broadway sensation, a romantic jukebox musical, was ignited by his 2001 film "Moulin Rouge!", and swept the stage with a whirlwind of glamour. With a soundtrack boasting more than 55 iconic pop tunes, from Lorde's "Royals" to Madonna's "Material Girl," the production unfolds as a mesmerizing tale of love and desire within the enchanting backdrop of Parisian cabarets. Even after the departure of Tony winner Aaron Tveit in May 2022, the show's spellbinding performances continues to enchant audiences.

9. The Lion King

Image Source: Lion King Trailer Youtube

Long before its live-action adaptation, Disney's animated movie "The Lion King" became a bona fide Broadway sensation with its spectacular premiere in November 1997. This musical masterfully employs innovative puppetry and choreography to vividly portray Simba's journey from a young lion cub to his destiny as king. With a timeless narrative of bravery, love, and the eternal cycle of existence, the shows are sold-out for profound storytelling and breathtaking performances that attract audiences.

10. Pretty Woman

Julia Roberts rides with Richard Gere in a scene from the film 'Pretty Woman', 1990/ Photo by Buena Vista/Getty Images

In August 2018, the iconic romantic comedy from the 90s "Pretty Woman," featuring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, made its dazzling debut on Broadway. Headlined by Samantha Barks and Andy Karl, this musical rendition beautifully transports viewers into the enchanting love tale of Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis. Seamlessly blending humor and heartfelt moments, the production adeptly encapsulates the spirit of the beloved film. Whether you're a die-hard fan of the original or a newcomer to the story, this Broadway adaptation is an absolute must-see.

