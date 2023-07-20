 Pepsi Introduces Pineapple Soda as Pair-up Combo at Little Caesars

Seems like the world really loves to put pineapple on food. This Monday (July 17, 2023) Pepsi announced its pineapple-flavored soda exclusively at Little Caesars as a part of the pizza chain's Pineapple Pair-Up combo. This offer includes a 16-ounce Pepsi Pineapple soda and a large two-topping thin-crust pizza. The limited-time drinks will be sold at all locations of Little Caesars and also online. Pepsi's spokesperson told USA Today that the soda cans will also be available for purchase separately or as part of the combo deal.

They look more or less like the regular classic packaging of Pepsi but with some fruity accents to it. Pepsi said that the soda was inspired by fans who love to mix fruits with everything. Customers will be able to buy the combo for $9.99 in person or even online. Pepsi also said that the company sold a pineapple soda in 2020 for a limited period of time. "Together with Pepsi, we're satisfying ALL pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping,” said Greg Hamilton, who is the CMO of the pizza chain.

The drink has gotten mixed reviews. However, most people seem to really like it as Twitter user, @WeathaMan1234 writes, "Trying the limited edition Pineapple Pepsi, it was actually pretty good." Another user, @Redranger981 wrote, "It tastes like Maui burst mixed with Pepsi and it’s delicious! I’m probably gonna try to buy a couple of cases if they’ll let me, but if you can get this, it came out today and you should try it!" @ElLocoGaijin left a proper review, writing, "I took the plunge today and got the Pineapple flavored Pepsi at @littlecaesars. When I opened the can, I got the pineapple and there's a hint of the flavor in the Pepsi, but it is not overwhelming like some of the fruit-flavored sodas. I give it 4 out of 5 stars."

I took the plunge today and got the Pineapple flavored Pepsi at @littlecaesars. When I opened the can, I got the pineapple and there's a hint of the flavor in the Pepsi, but it is not overwhelming like some of the fruit flavored sodas. I give it 4 out of 5 stars. #TeamPineapple pic.twitter.com/fvVnyHNwTz — Sean Blair (@ElLocoGaijin) July 19, 2023

Pepsi Co makes many food items apart from unhealthy cans and bottles of liquid sugar and in 2022, the company's net revenue worldwide amounted to about $86.39 billion, per Statista. It's hard to imagine that the company that makes one of the most unhealthy food options out there, also makes healthy breakfast options like Quaker Oats. This line of oats contributes a towering $2.5 billion per annum. Pepsico also makes a snack item that pairs well with their sodas. Doritos is definitely part of the company's list of top-selling food items. This tangent pulls in a robust $3 billion per annum.

Pepsico's twist on lemonade, 7-Up is pretty famous outside of the U.S., with a revenue of $6.5 million, per ZoomInfo. The popular orange juice stands apart from the list of drinks that they have. Diet Pepsi, the middle-ground soda was extremely popular back in the day and has weakened since the inception of Coke Zero. However, the segment still rakes a solid $5 billion per annum, per Fortune. Gatorade, the popular energy drink can be seen on every second basketball court. The company claims that the drink has the perfect balance of essential ions, vitamins, and minerals along with a great taste.

Lay's is undoubtedly one of the top-selling segments of the company and as of April 2022, Lay's was the leading potato chip brand in the United States with about $3.6 billion worth of sales in 2021-2022, per Statista.

Mountain Dew is another soda that is like no other and attracts young audiences a lot. The views on this drink are extremely polarising. Nevertheless, the drink generates $2.7 billion in annual sales and ranks number six in popularity in the U.S., per NY Times.

The top-selling product is of course Pepsi with an average sales of 154 million sodas per day, per Soda Pop Craft.

