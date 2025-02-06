'Wheel of Fortune' viewers have one major issue with the 'lame' prizes: "Why have their..."

Some fans believe that rising prices have forced the showrunners to settle for local destinations.

Apart from a car, an all-expenses paid trip is among the most commonly awarded prizes on “Wheel of Fortune” as well as other game shows. Winning such a trip is usually a big moment for a contestant but fans of the popular game show believe that the destinations they are sent to are getting lackluster now. Destinations such as Atlantic City, Miami, San Antonio, and New York have become a lot more common and it doesn’t quite have the wow factor.

According to a report in TV Insider, a contestant named Jacque Franklin, who is also a grandmother of eight, won a trip on the game show to Williamsburg, Virginia. It included a stay in the Colonial Williamsburg Resorts valued at $8,570. The package also involved activities like golfing, roller-coaster riding, and zip-lining. But while this may sound interesting some fans didn't find the destination too appealing, and started a discussion on Reddit.

The prize gave way to a discussion on Reddit about the standards of the vacations offered by the show. “That lady is not playing golf or going on a roller coaster. Why have their trips been so lame this season? I don’t recall such awful destinations in previous seasons. Hawaii and Alaska were the only domestic locations on previous seasons,” a user named sandmanlip posted in r/WheelOfFortune.

“I honestly believe that they're going to start strictly doing trips to places either in or around North America and that's it,” Stevie22wonder commented. “I’m assuming that the cost of travel/vacation has gone up and they still want to give out prizes in the $8k-$12k price range,” PunkAaron quipped. It was clear that the fans expected better prizes from the game show which would involve the showrunners spending more money.

Screenshot showing a couple of the comments in the Reddit thread. (Image source: Reddit)

Another contestant named Stefanie had a similar experience on “The Price is Right”. She also had the chance to win an all-expense paid trip and all she had to do was guess the price of the package correctly in the Bonkers game. She did it with less than a second left on the clock. However, her trip was not for a prime tourist attraction in the country, as she was headed to Minnesota. "It's really cold. I'm an L.A. girl,” she said after winning.

Stefanie again exclaimed “I'm going to Minnesota,” after winning the prize but some may suggest that there was more sarcasm than excitement in her voice. While it’s probably not the best destination one can expect from a trip that they won on an iconic show, she did get a lavish stay at the Radisson Blu hotel near the Mall of America for six nights along with a coach to travel.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) had a field day poking fun at the underwhelming prize. “Hopefully she doesn't go on a day they lockdown the mall for another shooting,” one user called Tommy Fixx commented. “That's the kind of trip you give away to the loser lmao. No one wants to go to Minnesota,” quipped another user named Bobby.