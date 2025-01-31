'Wheel of Fortune' viewers unhappy with one thing they noticed about Ryan Seacrest: "Pat was so..."

It's important to remember that it has only been a few months for Ryan Seacrest in his role as host.

Being a host on a popular talk show, reality TV and game show isn't just about delivering witty one-liners or playing nice guy. One needs to dress the part and also consistently carry the same energy to the set night after night for years. It has only been a few months since Ryan Seacrest took over the role of “Wheel of Fortune” host from the legendary Pat Sajak. In that time, he has amassed a significant fan following, but there are still some who prefer the former host. These fans have several complaints regarding the former American Idol emcee. According to The Mirror, these complaints are regarding his hosting style, his energy on the stage, and his dressing sense.

Seacrest is a much younger man than Sajak so it is not a surprise that there is a huge difference between the way they dress. Viewers understand that there is a generation gap between the two but some still prefer the way Sajak used to suit up before coming out on stage. It’s understandable. “Wheel of Fortune” has been on the air since January 6, 1975. A lot of its fans are from Sajak’s generation and are more impressed by the way he used to look.

Ryan Seacrest will replace Pat Sajak as the host of WHEEL OF FORTUNE pic.twitter.com/RsYsKGKHWY — Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) June 27, 2023

“For me, it was a nod to a classic look that has been lost over time. Ryan tends to wear sport jackets with open collar shirts. Perhaps it’s due to their generation gap of 27 years. Or the show’s producers saw it as part of the modernization of WOF. But thankfully they nixed the idea of replacing Vanna [White] with an animatronic,” one user wrote on Reddit. However, dressing is not the only thing that certain fans have a problem with. Another Reddit user wrote: “The most obvious difference is how they dress. Pat always (almost) wore a suit or sports coat, and always with a tie.”

“Is it just me or does Ryan laugh and chuckle too much? Feels slapstick when not awkward,” one user wrote. “Ryan was laughing - Pat was so demure about it and Pat did not want to disappoint the contestant or make them feel bad - classy,” quipped another. It’s safe to say that Seacrest still has a long way to go to impress these fans.

THINGS THAT MAKE ME HAPPY: Wheel of Fortune’s back. New host Ryan Seacrest is adequate, but no Pat Sajak. Parts of the new set are garish. But Wheel remains an entertaining game show that’s fun to play along with. 9-10-24. pic.twitter.com/pjYllDI195 — Tony Isabella, Creator of Black Lightning (@thetonyisabella) September 11, 2024

The 50-year-old host knows that he has an uphill battle to fill the shoes of one of the greatest game show hosts this country has ever seen. He has a lot of respect for Sajak as well. On his debut on “Wheel of Fortune”, Seacrest said that he could not believe his luck that he was where he was at that point in time. It seems like being the face of one of the biggest game shows on American television was always a dream of his.

"Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune. Your dedication, charm, and wit have made the show a beloved part of American television for decades,” he said about former host Sajak as per ABC News. "Your partnership with Vanna has been nothing short of iconic, and together, you've created countless wonderful memories for viewers. You've set the standard for hosts everywhere, and this marks the end of an era,” he added.

While he does have a long way to go to live up to Sajak’s legacy, it can be argued that Seacrest has done a fantastic job so far. Despite the criticism, many fans have expressed their love and support for the new host on social media.