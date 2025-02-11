Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken nuggets — she noticed one major issue with what was inside it

Seemed like inflation has been eating into the nuggets sold by Walmart under Great Value.

Products available at a lower price are one reason why people flock to Walmart since they trust the retail giant to deliver quality along with discounts. It sells its products at affordable rates under the aptly named Great Value brand, but turns out that every product under the banner isn't as great as Walmart promises. A shopper named Mac, also known as @opebigyikes on TikTok, realized this after biting into the brand's frozen chicken nuggets.

Representative image of chicken nuggets (Image source: Tyson on Unsplash)

The Walmart customer took to TikTok to express her shock and show her viewers what had just happened to her. Mac started her video sitting in front of the camera with a plateful of cooked chicken nuggets in front of her. “I got these chicken nuggets from Walmart,” she said before tearing into a piece that brought tears to her eyes. As she opened up the piece, she showed the camera that the nugget had nothing inside it. The piece looked like the hollow shell of a nugget with no chicken in it. “Be so for real,” she said.

Screenshots showing the creator breaking a nuggest (Image source: TikTok/@opebigyikes)

Suspecting that one nugget could be a fluke, Mac went on to test some of the other pieces as well. As she broke open another piece, the result was the same as the second piece also had nothing but breading. It seemed highly likely that the entire bag of nuggets may have nothing but the air inside them. “How does this even happen?” the creator asked in the caption of the video. Viewers in the comments were equally shocked to see what Walmart was selling to customers. "Hey, so REAL chicken doesn't melt or evaporate or whatever is happening here," @kennabeknowin mentioned.

Screenshots showing the creator breaking the second nugget (Image source: TikTok/@opebigyikes)

"That's a concept of a chicken nugget," joked @seasthegal. "You have to buy the chicken separately, that’s just the nugget part," @ninad_d112 added

Screenshot of a comment making a joke (Image source: Tikok/@samanthadawn667)

However, one user came out to defend Walmart offering a plausible explanation. "That's actually not on Walmart, this is what happens to nuggets when you fry them too long 😅. Although they aren't supposed to be THAT hollow. But frying them too long makes the hollowness even worse," @yayyeeet explained.

However, Mac isn’t the only one who gets shocked by a chicken nugget. In a Reddit post shared last year, user @lobbs_ posted a picture of their Walmart chicken nuggets which looked similar to the ones Mac had.

The store's Great Value brand had come under fire for cutting down on the quantity of its products amidst rising costs. Recently, another Walmart shopper went viral on TikTok after claiming that the Great Value brand was misrepresenting the quantity of its products.

The user named @paw.paw33 pointed out that the brand was using jug-like bottles for orange juice that looked like a gallon but weren't a true gallon. “Look at this, people. Don’t get fooled. That, right there, is not a gallon,” the user said, explaining that the bottle held only 89 fluid ounces of juice.

He also placed a true gallon of orange juice from Tropicana alongside the Great Value juice container, to show the difference in size, weight, and quantity of the contents. The customer complained that the brand was falsely advertising products and fooling its customers.

For more updates and videos, follow Mac (@opebigyikes) on TikTok.