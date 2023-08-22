Name Chris Cuomo Net Worth $16 Million Salary $1 Million+ Gender Male DOB August 9, 1970 Age 52 Years Nationality American Profession Journalist

Chris Cuomo, a well-known American TV journalist, gained recognition for his role as the former host of "Cuomo Prime Time." The show, which provided weeknight news analysis, was broadcasted on CNN until December 2021. With an estimated net worth of $16 million, Cuomo remains a prominent figure in the media industry.

Image Source: Lloyd Bishop/Getty Images

What are Chris Cuomo's sources of income?

Chris Cuomo's income streams include his television journalism career, investments, brand endorsements, speaking engagements, advertising revenue from social media platforms, broadcasting job salaries, and earnings from hosting radio/podcast shows.

Chris Cuomo earned a yearly salary of $6 million during his time at CNN. As of 2023, his annual income is around $1 million. The primary source of his income comes from his journalism career. He has worked for several top news agencies including ABC News.

Investments

Chris Cuomo has dabbled in real estate investments across the United States. Among his notable transactions was the purchase of a lavish five-bedroom mansion in Southampton for $1.3 million, which he later sold for $2.9 million. Cuomo's investments encompass a diverse range of assets, including property, stocks, bonds, commodities, mutual funds, an art collection, collectible coins, premium wine, art investment funds, stock photography, and online businesses.





Chris Cuomo has worn various hats in the media landscape. He started as a correspondent and political analyst for Fox News, tackling contentious societal matters. Transitioning to ABC, he co-anchored 20/20, demonstrating his expertise in providing comprehensive coverage on subjects such as heroin addiction, the Haiti earthquake, child custody, and bullying.

Image Source: Scott Kowalchyk/Getty Images

During his tenure as a news anchor on "Good Morning America" from September 2006 to December 2009, Cuomo brought his insights to significant global events like the war on terrorism, the Virginia Tech shooting, and the 2009 Fort Hood shooting.

In February 2013, he made the move to CNN, making his debut as a field anchor on the February 8, 2013, episode of Piers Morgan Tonight. His career continued to ascend as he became the host of "Cuomo Prime Time," a show unveiled in 2018. That year marked a significant breakthrough, as he also hosted a weekday radio show titled "Let's Get After It" on the P.O.T.U.S channel on SiriusXM.

Net Worth in 2023 $16 Million Net Worth in 2022 $15 Million Net Worth in 2021 $14 Million Net Worth in 2020 $13 Million Net Worth in 2019 $12 Million

Instagram 1.1 million followers Facebook 726K followers Twitter 2 million followers



Personal life

Chris Cuomo is married to Cristina Greeven, the former editor of Gotham Magazine since 2001. They call Manhattan home and are parents to three children: Bella Cuomo, Carolina Regina Cuomo, and Mario Cuomo.

Image Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chirs Cuomo's real estate

Back in 2001, Chris and Cristina Cuomo purchased a 3,000-square-foot Southampton residence with five bedrooms and four bathrooms for $1.3 million. They undertook a complete renovation before selling it in May 2019 for $2.9 million. Then, in June 2011, the Cuomos acquired a Park Avenue apartment for $2.995 million.

Awards and recognition

Cuomo boasts multiple Emmy Awards, including recognition for his inspiring profile of 12-year-old poet Mattie Stepanek on "Good Morning America". His coverage of hurricanes and live interviews earned him nominations, alongside acknowledgments like the Edward R. Murrow, Polk, and Peabody Awards. In 1997, Cuomo earned a spot on People magazine's list of "50 Sexiest People."

What is Chris Cuomo's current role?

Chris Cuomo is a television journalist anchor at NewsNation, based in New York City.

Is Chris Cuomo suing CNN for firing him?

Cuomo filed a $125 million lawsuit against CNN in 2022 for wrongful termination.

What was Chris Cuomo's salary in CNN?

Chris Cuomo earned a yearly salary of $6 million while working in CNN.

