ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Excited 'Antiques Roadshow' guest yells 'mom, did you hear that?' after getting a huge appraisal

The guest told his mom that they were going to spend the weekend in Acapulco after the big appraisal.
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshots showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Things as simple as soup cans can be worth thousands of dollars on the "Antiques Roadshow" as long as they have a great story behind them. Luckily for one guest, he had both: a great story and signatures from one of the greatest artists of all time, Andy Warhol, on his collection of soup cans and magazines. While the guest cherished his collection for years, he was flabbergasted to learn it was worth nearly $30,000. 

Screenshot showing the guest, the items and the expert on the show (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest, the items and the expert on the show (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

In the episode, the guest shared that he knew Warhol personally in the 80s while living in New York. "I once asked him in a nightclub if he would sign some soup cans for me. And the guy's, like, 'Sure, you bet. Bring them by my studio tomorrow,'" the guest shared with the show's expert, Semeon Lipman. 

Apart from the cans, the guest also brought a large print of the can that was designed by Warhol for "Campbell's Soup" and some magazines signed by the artist. "I loved it, and I got this from Andy for $125," he told the expert, referring to the soup can print. "I mean, this guy was so friendly that there was no 'No' coming out of his mouth. He loved people, and he was also very interested in your story, like where you were from, what you do," he added, talking about the artist. 

While looking at the magazines, the guest shared that Warhol was publishing a magazine called "Interview" in the 80s and had a stack of them, which he signed for fans. "I got him to sign, you know, Robin Williams with a 'Meow,' with a cat. And I love Molly Ringwald. He called her Molly Ringworm. And then Richard Pryor," the guest explained. 

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the magazines (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest talking about the magazines (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

He further noted that Warhol didn't just sign the magazines; he made a few funny doodles on the artists as well, which made them quite unique. 

Examining the items, Lipman noted that the soup can print was numbered properly, rubber-stamped, and signed in pencil, making it an authentic piece. "You know, I asked him to sign the front, and he said he would never sign the front of his pieces," the guest said, explaining why the signature was at the back.

Coming to the cans, Lipman noted that Warhol regularly signed cans of  Campbell's soup, as people often brought them to him. "What's great about your cans is that a number of them he signed twice," the expert noted. He explained that even though there are many such signed cans in the market, they are still very collectible. And with the great provenance of the item and the story behind it, Lipman estimated that they could be worth $1,500 to $2,000 apiece. 

Screenshot showing the soup cans (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the soup cans (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The guest was overjoyed with the very first appraisal as he let out a big gasp. "It's an expensive can of soup, very nice," the guest said, unaware of what more Lipman had to share. 

While talking about the magazines, Lipman noted they were special because Warhol did a little extra work on them. "He signed a lot, but he didn't always do the extra touches," the expert said before appraising the items to $1,000 to $1,500 apiece. All the guests could say in response was: "Shut up!"

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Lipman was saving the best for last. Coming to the soup can print, he noted that the spectacular color that pops out is the defining feature of the print. "This is actually from the late '60s, and of course, you have the wonderful dedication on the back," he said. Sharing a conservative estimate, Lipman told the guest it could bring about $15,000 to $20,000 at an auction. At this point, the guest was celebrated big by clapping his hands and throwing a punch in the air. "Mom, did you hear that? We're going to Acapulco for the weekend," he said, looking to the side.

 

In the end, the appraiser noted that it was a good $125 investment for the guest as he got incredible value for the items.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a pickle from 1845 — and it was kind of a big 'dill'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a pickle from 1845 — and it was kind of a big 'dill'
The experts were certainly intrigued as they had probably never appraised a food item before.
42 minutes ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brought a shipwrecked bell from 1602 and Rick Harrison was ready to pay big
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brought a shipwrecked bell from 1602 and Rick Harrison was ready to pay big
He loved the item from the moment it arrived in the store, and wasn't going to let it go that easy.
2 hours ago
Excited 'Antiques Roadshow' guest yells 'mom, did you hear that?' after getting a huge appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Antiques Roadshow' guest yells 'mom, did you hear that?' after getting a huge appraisal
The guest told his mom that they were going to spend the weekend in Acapulco after the big appraisal.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings WWF action figure hoping to get $7,500 — but there was one big problem
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings WWF action figure hoping to get $7,500 — but there was one big problem
After making his ring debut in 1984, James Harris was nicknamed 'The Ugandan Giant.'
23 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant hits the lowest score ever and people cannot believe how bad it really was
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' contestant hits the lowest score ever and people cannot believe how bad it really was
It's not always the successful ones that get all the attention, some contestants become infamous too.
1 day ago
Ken Jennings takes an unexpected dig on 'Jeopardy' over the new Pope selection: 'Maybe try a...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings takes an unexpected dig on 'Jeopardy' over the new Pope selection: 'Maybe try a...'
The veteran host is kind-hearted but he can have some brutal opinions at times.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare statue for Rick Harrison — but there was one major problem
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare statue for Rick Harrison — but there was one major problem
Not everything that comes on the show is what the owner might advertise it to be.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who cut her hair boldly on live TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to entrepreneur who cut her hair boldly on live TV
She wasn't afraid to alter her physical appearance to get a deal from one of the sharks.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges laugh at founder for his banana product — then he revealed his sales numbers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges laugh at founder for his banana product — then he revealed his sales numbers
It was perhaps one of the more enjoyable pitches as every shark seemed to have a good time.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' player impresses Ken Jennings but fans can’t stop comparing him to famous TV character
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' player impresses Ken Jennings but fans can’t stop comparing him to famous TV character
Starnes is a six-day champion of the show so far and is one of the youngest champions in history.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White answers the one question fans keep asking her the most
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White answers the one question fans keep asking her the most
She has been an integral part of the show for four decades now and has earned love and respect.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tells expert 'you are kidding me' after hearing value of his Marvel comic
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tells expert 'you are kidding me' after hearing value of his Marvel comic
Marvel is known worldwide today thanks to its movies, and the comics could be worth a fortune.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges get into a heated argument over a 6-figure deal involving a unique cat product
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges get into a heated argument over a 6-figure deal involving a unique cat product
Things got a little heated when Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary fought for a deal with Kitty Casas.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm gonna cry' after expert revealed the value of her rare dress clip
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm gonna cry' after expert revealed the value of her rare dress clip
The dress clips had an incredible story of friendship involving the guest's father and a jeweler.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant forgets a major rule during easy game and ends up losing a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant forgets a major rule during easy game and ends up losing a car
The woman eventually ended up walking away empty handed from the game show.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper issues warning after defrosting Great Value frozen salmon: 'I turned it over...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning after defrosting Great Value frozen salmon: 'I turned it over...'
She even claimed that the meat was produced in a lab and wasn't from wild salmon.
4 days ago
Bartender on 'Wheel of Fortune' wins $72,000 and reveals the wholesome way he's gonna spend it
ECONOMY & WORK
Bartender on 'Wheel of Fortune' wins $72,000 and reveals the wholesome way he's gonna spend it
He even wanted to spend the rest of the money on his daughters and only wanted a new guitar.
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant pretends to hiccup loudly before solving puzzle — then wins $40,000
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant pretends to hiccup loudly before solving puzzle — then wins $40,000
Some contestants are just lucky enough to pick the letters that open up the puzzle.
5 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant lands in model's arms after winning a car in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant lands in model's arms after winning a car in wild TV moment
Her excitement knew no bounds when she learned that she had won a brand-new car.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who came up with an innovative pet product
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who came up with an innovative pet product
The firm went on to do really well and delivered on the promises that the founders made on the show.
5 days ago