Name Bob Barker Net Worth $70 Million at his peak Salary $10 Million Annual Income $20-30 Million Sources of Income TV Shows Gender Male Date of Birth Dec 12, 1923 Date of Death Aug 26, 2023 Age 99 years Nationality United States of America Profession Game Show Host, Television producer, Actor, Presenter, Fighter pilot

Bob Barker, renowned for his legendary game show hosting career and unwavering commitment to animal activism held a net worth of $70 million at his peak. Barker's net worth stood at $0 at the time of his passing as he fulfilled his promise to donate his wealth to animal charities and causes, leaving an enduring legacy of generosity and advocacy, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Also Read: What Is Ryan Seacrest's Net Worth?

Bob Barker Statue at Academy of Television Arts And Sciences Hall Of Fame Plaza

Los Angeles. Getty Images | Photo by Mark Mainz

What were Bob Barker’s sources of income?

Bob Barker at an episode of "The Price Is Right". Getty Images | Mark Davis

Bob Barker's sources of income primarily came from his career as a TV game show host and his philanthropic endeavors. He hosted iconic shows like "The Price Is Right" and "Truth or Consequences," contributing to his financial success.

Also Read: Simon Cowell Made Millions From ‘America’s Got Talent’; What’s His Net Worth Now?

Bob Barker's salary

Bob Barke gained substantially during his tenure as a game show host of "The Price Is Right" from 1972 to 2007. His annual salary reached $10 million in the later years. Additionally, Barker made money through his appearances on various television programs.

Also Read: What is Chuck Lorre's Net Worth in 2023?

Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Bob Barker's financial contributions totaling tens of millions of dollars made a significant impact on the lives of countless animals and furthered the cause of ethical treatment and responsible stewardship. Some of his notable donations include:

PETA: Barker donated $2.5 million to PETA in 2012, a contribution that led to the naming of PETA's West Coast headquarters as the Bob Barker Building.

DJ&T Foundation: Barker established the DJ&T Foundation with a donation of $25 million. The foundation's primary focus is to provide funding for spaying and neutering clinics, helping to control the population of stray animals and reduce the need for euthanasia.

Sea Shepherd Conservation Society: Barker's passion for marine life conservation led him to donate $5 million to the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society. This generous contribution helped the organization acquire an anti-whaling ship, aptly named the S.S. Bob Barker, to actively combat illegal whaling activities.

Animal Defenders International (ADI): Barker donated $2 million to ADI to rescue circus lions in Bolivia and provide them with a safe sanctuary in Colorado.

PETA's Captive Animals Campaign: Barker contributed $1 million to PETA's campaign, which aimed to improve the living conditions of animals held captive in roadside zoos in North Carolina.

Wildlife Waystation: Barker donated $250,000 to the Wildlife Waystation, an animal sanctuary and refuge for exotic animals in California.



Toronto Zoo Elephants: Barker's concern for animal welfare prompted him to donate $700,000 to help transport three elephants from a Toronto zoo to a wildlife preserve in California.

Bob Barker at an episode of "The Price Is Right". Getty Images | Michael Buckner

Personal life

Bob Barker, born on December 12, 1923, in Darrington, Washington, had a childhood that laid the foundation for his later successes. Growing up on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota as a member of the Sioux tribe, he developed a deep connection to nature and animals from a young age. His mother, a schoolteacher on the Reservation, instilled in him a love for education and compassion. Barker's journey continued when he met his future wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon during high school. After attending Drury College on a basketball scholarship and serving in the U.S. Navy Reserve as a fighter pilot during World War II, Barker's experiences shaped his values and propelled him toward a remarkable career in broadcasting and advocacy.

Throughout his illustrious career, Bob Barker received numerous accolades and honors for his contributions to the entertainment industry, animal welfare advocacy, and his impact on popular culture. Notably, Barker's hosting talents were recognized with an impressive 19 Daytime Emmy Awards, spanning categories such as Outstanding Game Show Host and Lifetime Achievement in Daytime Television. His influential role as the host of "The Price Is Right" also earned him the title of "Greatest Game Show Host of All-Time" by Time Magazine. Barker's dedication to animal welfare garnered him the Humane Society's Genesis Award, the Ellie Award from the National Women's Animal Center, and the Celebrity Philanthropist of the Year award from the Hollywood Charity Horse Show. His commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity was acknowledged with the NAACP Image Award. These honors, along with his Hollywood Walk of Fame star, reflect the breadth of Barker's impact and his legacy as a television icon and philanthropic trailblazer.



How long did Bob Barker host "The Price Is Right?"

He hosted the show for an impressive 35 years from 1972 to 2007.

Is Bob Barker part Indian?

In his autobiography, "Priceless Memories," Barker mentions that he was part Sioux on his father's side.

Where did Bob Barker start his career?

In 1950, Barker moved to California to start his own radio program, “The Bob Barker Show” in Burbank.

More from MARKETREALIST

What is Baseball Legend Barry Bonds' Net Worth?

Top 10 Richest Tennis Players In 2023