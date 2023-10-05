What Was Rapper Young Dolph's Net Worth At The Time of His Death?

Name Young Dolph Net Worth $3 Million Sources of Income Rapping Gender Male Date of Birth Jul 27, 1985- Nov 17, 2021 Age 36 Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper

Young Dolph was an American rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur best known for his studio album "King of Memphis", which peaked at number 49 on the Billboard 200 chart. He was best known for his gritty lyrics and voice. He rose to prominence in mid-2010 and became popular in the hip-hop scene. He was also the founder of the record label "Paper Route Empire" and had worked with rappers like Gucci Mane. He was known to be dedicated to his passion and created quite an impact in the rap community. He had a net worth of $3 million at the time of his death in 2021.

Throughout his career, he worked hard to release his own music through his own record label PRE. His commitment to creating a space where he had control allowed him to build a very loyal fan base and he had already cemented his position as a good entrepreneur. He had made quite a lot of money from his studio albums like, "Welcome 2 Dolph World", "High-Class Street Music", "South Memphis Kingpin", and "High-Class Street Music 5: The Plug Best Friend."

Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. was born in Memphis, Tennessee and grew up in a tough environment. He turned to music to escape poverty and his crime-stricken life. He was heavily influenced by Southern rap legends such as Three 6 Mafia, 8Ball & MJG, and Playa Fly. He started out by releasing mixtapes independently. His first real success came after he released his studio album "King of Memphis" in 2016. The album reached the billboard chart and catapulted his career to the next level. He went on to release more works such as "Bulletproof" which was inspired by a shooting incident that he had survived when he was living in North Carolina's Charlotte.

He then released the album, "Thinking Out Loud", which had collaborations with artists like Gucci Mane, Ty Dolla $ign, and DRAM. He also released the album "Role Model", which was followed by the album "Dum and Dummer." His last album "Paper Route Frank" came out in 2020.

He was known for being involved in many philanthropic efforts and donated to many causes. He provided scholarships and supported families in need during the holiday season. He was also known for giving away cars and other gifts to his fans as a token of appreciation.

Dolph fathered two children with partner Miya Jaye. He was fatally shot by two men in a two-door Mercedes just outside a bakery. The autopsy report revealed that more than 22 shots had been fired. The suspects, 23-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith, pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder. In 2022, a third suspect, 43-year-old Hernandez Govan, was inducted. The murder trial is set to take place in March 2024. Young Dolph was laid to rest on November 30, 2021.

The city of Memphis renamed a street in honor of him and the street is now called, "Adolph 'Young Dolph' Thornton Jr. Avenue.

Are Young Dolph and Juice Wrld related?

Yes, the two musicians were cousins.

Did young Dolph go to college?

No, he didn't attend college after attending Hamilton High School.

Was Young Dolph a millionaire?

Yes, at the time of his death, his net worth was around $3 million.

