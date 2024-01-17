Name Tony Sirico Net Worth $8 Million Annual Income $1 Million+ Source of Income Acting Date of Birth July 29, 1942 Date of Death July 8, 2022 Gender Male Profession Actor, Voice Actor Nationality United States of America

Tony Sirico, renowned for his role as Paulie Walnuts on "The Sopranos," passed away on July 8, 2022. He appeared in various films and TV shows, including "Goodfellas," "Love and Money," "Defiance," "Bullets over Broadway," "Witness to the Mob," "Cop Land," and "Wonder Wheel," to name a few. At the time of his passing, his net worth was $8 million.

Tony Sirico attends the 2nd Annual Little Steven's Policeman's Ball | GettyImages| Photo by Bobby Bank

In 1974, Sirico started his acting career, making his debut as an extra in "Crazy Joe" and "The Godfather Part II." Over the years, he took on various roles in films such as "Hughes and Harlow: Angels in Hell" and "Fingers," where he portrayed Frankie Rio and Riccamonza, respectively. In the 1980s, he played featuring roles in "Defiance" and "So Fine."

He continued to make appearances in films like "Goodfellas," where he portrayed Tony "Stacks," and "29th Street," in which he played Fortunado. He was also seen in "Love and Money," "The Last Fight," and "Innocent Blood." He appeared in movies like "Mickey Blue Eyes" and "Turn of Faith." On TV, he participated in shows like "The Sopranos," where he became widely recognized for his role as Paul "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri, featuring in 74 episodes.

Beyond his film and television career, Sirico lent his voice to various projects, including the video game "The Sopranos: Road to Respect," and contributed to projects such as "Family Guy" and "Lilyhammer." In 2022, he starred in "Respect the Jux" and "Super Athlete," where he portrayed Coach Lou. Furthermore, he performed in iconic shows like "Miami Vice," "The Fairly OddParents," and "Chuck."

Tony Sirico attends the 2015 Wounded Warrior Adaptive Sports Program | GettyImages | Photo by Bobby Bank

Sirico's early life involved criminal activities, leading to multiple arrests. However, during a prison sentence, he discovered his passion for acting, eventually leading him to a successful career in the entertainment industry. The actor had two children: Joanne and Richard.

Unfortunately, on July 8, 2022, Sirico passed away at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Although the cause of death remained undisclosed, it was known that the actor had been grappling with dementia for several years leading up to his demise.

- Screen Actors Guild Award 2000: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "The Sopranos"

- Screen Actors Guild Award 2008: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "The Sopranos"

Actor Tony Sirico attends the NYPD Holds Fundraiser For Slain Officer Miosotis Familia | Photo by Bobby Bank | Getty Images

What was Tony Sirico's most famous role?

Tony Sirico's most famous role was as Paulie Walnuts in the HBO series "The Sopranos."

How did Tony Sirico start his acting career?

Tony Sirico started his acting career after being inspired by an ex-convict acting troupe during his imprisonment, leading to his television debut in 1977.

What were Tony Sirico's contributions to the film industry?

Tony Sirico had a prolific film career, appearing in films like "Goodfellas," "Bullets Over Broadway," and several Woody Allen projects.

