Name Liliane Bettencourt Net Worth $46 Billion Date of Birth 21 October 1922 Date of Death 21 September 2017 Age (at the time of death) 94 Years Gender Female Profession Businessperson Nationality France

Liliane Bettencourt, the Paris-born businesswoman, philanthropist, and L'Oréal heiress, left an indelible mark on the world with her remarkable wealth and influence. At the time of her death in 2017, her net worth was estimated to be a staggering $46 billion, making her the richest woman on the planet, the wealthiest individual in France, and the 11th richest person in the world, per Celebrity Net Worth. Let's delve into the sources of Liliane Bettencourt's income, her assets, social media following, personal life, and awards.

Liliane Bettencourt's wealth was primarily derived from her substantial ownership of L'Oréal, the world's largest cosmetics company. This fortune was initially passed down to her when her father Eugène Schueller, who had founded L'Oréal in 1909, passed away in 1957. At that point, she inherited the L'Oréal fortune and became its principal shareholder. Even when the company went public in 1963, she retained a majority stake, allowing her to exert significant influence over the company's operations and financial decisions. This ownership stake in L'Oréal formed the bedrock of her immense wealth.

In 1974, Bettencourt made a strategic move to protect her family's assets. Fearing the potential nationalization of L'Oréal due to the French elections, she decided to exchange nearly half of her stake in L'Oréal for a 3% stake in the Swiss-based Nestlé corporation. This diversification of her holdings further contributed to her wealth and helped secure her financial interests on a global scale. By the end of 2012, Bettencourt still retained approximately 30% of L'Oréal's outstanding shares. Her influence in the company was significant, and her role extended to serving on the board of directors. However, in 2012, she decided to step down from her position as a board director, appointing her grandson Jean-Victor in her place, thereby entrusting the family legacy to the next generation.

Liliane Bettencourt's immense wealth afforded her the luxury of acquiring a diverse array of assets that spoke to her opulent lifestyle. Among the most notable of these assets was her ownership of D'Arros Island in the Seychelles, a picturesque and pristine tropical paradise. The island, with its stunning natural beauty and seclusion, became a testament to her extravagance. In 2012, as she approached the age of 90, Bettencourt decided to sell D'Arros Island for a considerable sum of £60 million (US $73.42) to a Seychelles conservation business. This sale not only showcased her commitment to environmental preservation but also demonstrated her ability to leverage her assets to further her philanthropic interests while maintaining her extraordinary financial standing.

Liliane Bettencourt married French politician André Bettencourt and had a daughter, Françoise with him. The family resided in an Art Moderne-style mansion in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. André Bettencourt had a complex history as a member of the fascist pro-Nazi group, La Cagoule which Bettencourt's father, Eugène had funded in the 1930s. However, it was in her later years that her personal life took a significant turn. Concerns regarding her mental health prompted her placement under the guardianship of family members in 2011. Her daughter Françoise, along with her grandsons, assumed control of her wealth and property, reflecting the complexities of familial relationships and the challenges associated with managing the estate of one of the world's wealthiest individuals. This period marked a transition in her personal life as her family played an integral role in safeguarding her well-being and financial interests.

