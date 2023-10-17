What Was Kristie Alley’s Net Worth at the Time of Her Death?

Name Kirstie Alley Net Worth $40 Million at the time of her death Gender Female Date of Birth Jan 12, 1951 - Dec 5, 2022 Age 71 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Comedian, Television producer, Screenwriter

Kirstie Alley, the American actress, model, and producer is best known for her Emmy and Golden Globe-winning role as Rebecca Howe on the NBC sitcom "Cheers." She had a net worth of $40 million at the time of her death in 2022. In addition to her television success, Alley made an impact on the big screen with roles in films like "Deconstructing Harry," "Drop Dead Gorgeous," and others.

Alley starred as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom "Cheers" from 1987 to 1993, winning the Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and substantial earnings. From 1997 to 2000, she appeared as the leading character in another NBC sitcom "Veronica's Closet," for which she received additional Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominations. Following "Cheers," Kirstie Alley navigated between film and television, securing another Emmy for her role in "David's Room." She also featured in films like "Shoot to Kill," "Look Who's Talking," "Village of the Damned," "It Takes Two," "Deconstructing Harry," and "Drop Dead Gorgeous."

Throughout the early 2000s, she appeared on reality shows revolving around her life, including her own short-lived series, "Fat Actress." Absent from films during this time, Alley faced public scrutiny for her struggles with weight and depression, which were frequently documented in the media. The narrative shifted in 2010 as she re-entered the spotlight through reality shows, notably competing on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2011, finishing as the runner-up. Concurrently, she launched "Organic Liaison," her line of organic products.

In 2000, Kirstie Alley acquired an 8,800-square-foot Los Angeles mansion for $2.988 million. By November 2018, she listed the property for $11.97 million, eventually selling it in April 2021 for $7.8 million. During the same year 2000, Alley also purchased Lisa Marie Presley's Clearwater, Florida mansion for $1.5 million. Additionally, she owned property in Islesboro, Maine, for three decades. In 1991, she and Parker Stevenson bought a 21-room mansion there, and after their divorce, they moved to separate properties in Maine. In 2003, Alley invested $1.15 million in a waterfront home in the town, maintaining ownership until mid-2020.

Personal life

Born in 1951 in Wichita, Kansas, Kirstie Alley moved to Los Angeles after high school to pursue Scientology and interior design. A witty contestant on "Match Game" and "Password Plus," she faced tragedy in 1981 when her mother died in a drunk-driving accident.

She married Bob Alley in 1970 (divorced in 1977) and later tied the knot with Parker Stevenson in 1983. The couple, who adopted William and Lillie, divorced in 1997 with Kirstie Alley paying a $6 million settlement. She served as a Jenny Craig spokesperson from 2004 to 2007 and resumed the role in 2014, shedding about 75 pounds.

Kirstie Alley has been a subject of controversy due to her stances on politics and religion. Notably, she is an active Scientologist and underwent a Scientology-affiliated treatment program to overcome her cocaine dependency. In 2007, Alley contributed $5 million to the Church of Scientology. She died on December 5, 2022, at the age of 71 after battling with colon cancer.

Alley was married from 1971 to 1977 to high-school sweetheart Bob Alley, who coincidentally had the same name as her father. Alley married actor Parker Stevenson on December 22, 1983.

Actor Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer at age 71, with her family stating the cancer had only been recently discovered prior to her death.

Kirstie Alley admitted more than once that John Travolta was the love of her life but the two never dated.

