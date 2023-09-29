Actor Michael Gambon, Dumbledore From Harry Potter Films, Dies At 82; What Was His Net Worth?

Name Michael Gambon Net Worth $20 Million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth Oct 19, 1940 - Sep 28, 2023 Age 82 Nationality Republic of Ireland Profession Actor, Engineer, Voice Actor

Legendary actor Michael Gambon, best known for playing Professor Dumbledore after Richard Harris in the famous "Hary Potter" franchise, died on September 28, 2023, at the age of 82. Gambon is survived by his wife Anne Miller and his sons. He has been a successful actor and earned fame both on stage and on-screen. Gambon began by playing small roles in shows like "Play of the Month," "The Man Outside," "A Picture of Katherine Mansfield" and "Masquerade." He also appeared in many comic roles back in the 70s and started portraying major roles by the '80s. He had a net worth of somewhere around $20 million at the time of his death, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Gambon earned his fortune mainly through the roles that he has portrayed over the years. According to sources, he earned close to $16 million from his time as Albus Dumbledore. He has also earned quite a lot from his other roles.

Michael Gambon was born on October 19, 1940, in a suburb called Cabra in Dublin, Ireland. He was born to a seamstress mother and his father was an engineering operative in World War II before he started working in London. The family then moved to the Camden borough of London and when Gambon was six years old, he became a British citizen. Gambon left school at the age of 15 and began working as a toolmaker. By the age of 21, he was already a qualified engineer. He became interested in acting when he was pretty young and he made his debut in the 1962 production of "Othello."

By the mid-70s, he started landing better roles and began his career as a comedic actor. He rose to fame in the early '80s and continued to build his acting career throughout the '90s. He was tagged the "The Great Gambon" by Ralph Richardson who was one of his mentors. He then bagged a major part in "The Life of Galileo" and also starred in "Skylight." Throughout the 2000s, he continued to take major roles in the London Productions. Gambon has had a very successful film career as well as a stage career.

Gambon has had a complicated love life. He married his first love Anne Miller, a mathematician. The couple spent their initial years in peace and had a son together. However, since 2000, Gambon has been in a relationship with Phillippa Hart. He publicly introduced her as his girlfriend and he later moved out of his home and started living with Hart who was 25 years his junior. Gambon loved to collect cars and has made several appearances on the BBC series "Top Gun" in which he was once seen racing a Suzuki Liana and Chevrolet Lacetti.

Michael Gambon has had a long successful career and he received numerous awards including the BAFTA Awards, the Rome International Movie Awards, the Online Film & Television Association, the Irish Film and Television Awards, the Satellite Awards, the British Independent Film Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Broadcasting Press Guild Awards, Berlin International Film Festival, Critics Choice Awards, Online Film Critics Society Awards, Florida Film Critics Circle Awards, Royal Television Society, UK, Sitges - Catalonian International Film Festival, and more.

Did Michael Gambon play Gandalf?

No, the fictional wizard in JRR Tolkien's fantasy series "Lord of the Rings" was played by Ian McKellen.

Did Michael Gambon grow his beard for his role in "Harry Potter"?

While the artificial beard and makeup make the audience think that it's real, it isn't.

Is Michael Gambon Irish?

Yes, he is a British-Irish actor, best known for playing Albus Dumbledore in "Harry Potter."

