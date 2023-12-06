Tom Perkins Tom Perkins Net Worth $8 Billion Sources of Income Business Gender Male Date of Birth January 7, 1932 Date of Death June 7, 2016 Age (at the time of death) 84 Nationality American Profession Venture capitalist

Widely regarded as the man who transformed Silicon Valley with investments in firms such as Amazon and Google, businessman and venture capitalist, Tom Perkins was a billionaire at the time of his death with an $8 billion net worth. He was the co-founder of the venture capital firm, Kleiner Perkins in 1972, the firm that had backed many companies including Electronic Arts, and Twitter, by the time Perkins passed away at age 84 on June 7, 2016.

Perkins was an extremely successful venture capitalist and businessman. He amassed billions of dollars backing new-age tech companies that went on to become market leaders. Perkins was an MIT graduate who later obtained his MBA from Harvard University in 1957. He was first invited by Bill Hewlett and David Packard to serve as the administrative head of the research department at their company Hewlett-Packard. He soon became the first general manager of HP's computer division, and later started his laboratories to become the co-developer of the first ever low-cost He Ne Laser.

He later co-founded his venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins with Eugene Kleiner, which was among the first to invest in Silicon Valley. Perkins served in numerous executive positions before co-founding his firm. He was the director at companies like Corning Glass, Genentech, Philips Electronics, and HP. He has also written books in his lifetime, including, "Classic Supercharged Sports Cars" and the romance novel, "Sex and the Single Zillionaire."

In May 2006, Perkins left the HP board because of the actions of HP's general counsel and HP chair Patricia C. Dunn who had recruited a group of independent investigators who were covertly investigating all the board members.

Perkins was known for having extensive properties. He had many homes in various places like California, and Sussex. Perkins also had many yachts including the 289-foot sailing yacht called the Maltese Falcon. He later bought a Japanese Fisheries training vessel and turned it into a yacht named Dr No. He was once charged and convicted of involuntary manslaughter in France when he rode his yacht into a smaller boat killing a person on the boat. He managed to get away with only a $10,000 fine.

Thomas Perkins was born on January 7, 1932, in White Plains, New York. He was a bright student from a very young age and later attended MIT and got his BS degree in electrical engineering and computer science.

He married twice in his lifetime. His first marriage was to Gerd Thune-Ellefsen, with whom he had two children. She passed away in 1994. Perkins then went on to marry romance novelist Danielle Steel in 1998, but they parted ways in the year 2002. Perkins died of a long illness on June 7, 2016, at his home in Belvedere, California.

