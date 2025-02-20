'Price is Right' model tells contestant 'you shouldn't be upset' after he made one wrong choice

The player had to choose between walking away with his winnings or playing for a car.

"The Price is Right" promises big wins for common people who can use the right mix of luck and skills. But there are no guarantees and some of them are heartbroken after a loss. Drew Carey is often seen as being supportive towards contestants, but models on the show are also seen winning hearts. A contestant named Craig was under pressure to choose between going home with $4,000 or risking it all to win a car. In the end, the player made the wrong decision which cost him dearly, but model Rachel Reynolds showed warmth and empathy to console the man.

Screenshots showing the contestant's reaction (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

The contestant, from Michigan won the Contestant's Row to join host Drew Carey on stage. Announcer George Gray revealed that he would be playing the game of "Spelling Bee" with a brand new Kia Soul sub-compact SUV on the line.

The special game features a large board with 30 cards, each worth $1,000 in a honeycomb. These cards also carry the letters, "C", "A", and "R", and the goal for the player is to win five cards that have at least one distinct letter to spell the word "CAR" and win the game.

For Craig's game, Carey had model Rachel Reynolds on stage with him to help out with the cards and keep the contestant in good spirits. The Michigan player started the game by collecting his two free cards.

Screenshot showing Rachel Reynolds picking out the cards (Image source: YouTube/Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

They then went on to guess the price of a USB Microphone, some garden tools, and ice cube trays to earn more. He got two out of the three guesses within $10 to earn a total of four cards, one less than the maximum limit.

At this point, Carey asked him to make the important choice of taking $4,000 home or risking the money for a chance to win the brand-new Kia car. Craig gave it a good thought and turned to the audience and his family for suggestions. “I’ll take the cash and run,” he ultimately told Carey.

Screenshots showing the contestant talking to Carey (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

The host seemed to be surprised as it was a rare move. “You’re gonna take the cash?” he asked, but the contestant seemed confident in his decision. "Something in my gut tells me that I don't get it," Craig said. "Yes, you got to go with your gut," Reynolds re-affirmed.

However, it turned out to be the wrong decision as the very first three cards that Carey flipped had the letters "C", "A", and "R" in perfect order, which meant Craig would have won the car if he had taken the risk.

Screenshots showing Carey revealing the cards and the player's reaction (Image source: TikTok/The Price Is Right)

With his head in his, the contestant crouched down in disappointment. “You shouldn’t be upset. You got $4,000,” Reynolds consoled the player as she walked over to shake his hand. The player too lifted his spirits saying, “I’m $4,000 richer than when I came here. Absolutely."

Unfortunately for Craig, the run of bad luck didn't end as he failed to qualify for the Showdown Showcase round after spinning the wheel. Nevertheless, he did go home with $4,000.