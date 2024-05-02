Woman's Theory About Nice People Not Getting Promoted Goes Viral; Here's What Netizens Said

"If you are both good at your job and a pleasure to work with, you will never be promoted," she says in the video.

The common perception in any work environment is that a dedicated employee who is also a good team player will gradually move up the ranks. But now several corporate employees are either overwhelmed or pressured by the fact that they aren't getting promoted even after completing their responsibilities with utmost dedication. A TikToker @jacquelameo posted her take on this and amassed 7.9 million views when she said, "If you are both good at your job and a pleasure to work with, you will never be promoted." Her stance is based on the belief that being efficient at work definitely works at lower levels, but if you are a VP, the rules are different. She further explains that instead of promoting hard workers, companies might keep them in the same positions and look for other people to be their managers.

After her video went viral, Morris suggested in a conversation with Newsweek that employees ask for a clear roadmap that will help them stay on track for the all-important promotion. These questions are crucial and can include employers' expectations with a clear path for growth. She adds, "I think people need to be honest with themselves. What exactly do you want when you are looking for a promotion—money, power, freedom? Assess your workplace and think about how you can realistically get what you want without sacrificing your values." Jacqueline further advises people by saying, "Before getting too frustrated with work, talk to someone you trust at work for advice." Employees should ask for a plan to help them get promoted and follow up on the same regularly.

In the comments, @Bethany Susan commented, "I had to adopt a 'C's get degrees' mindset at work. Stayed unproblematic and positive but did not overwork myself. Just got promoted." @BunniesWithLazers commented, "This isn't a conspiracy theory; this is fact. Make yourself indispensable and you will be indispensable in the same position forever." @His Royal Highness commented, "That’s why I job hop every year. I get promoted every year with at least a 35% increase in salary." @Lauren suggested, "You start saying no. You do only your job requirements, do them well but do no extra and continue being pleasant. Or you just find a new job at the next level."

One user @Tiffany commented, "Excellent. I’ll work harder at not getting along with people." @Sammie commented, "They praise you privately and always hire upper-level jobs from outside." @The hinges are off commented, "25 years best worker, did the director's job for 6 months with no extra pay, trained 3 new employees. They needed a new director - they got a guy without a degree in that position. @Yaten512 commented, "If you are good at your job and a pleasure to work with, you should start your own company in your specialty, not wait to get promoted."

Among those who shared their takes, some found the theory relevant, while others criticized the user for sending out negative advice. Jacqueline thinks discussing such workplace issues is much more important as they can become a game-changer at some workplaces.

