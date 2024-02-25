How the Historical Empire State Building has Become a Destination for Couples to Celebrate Love

Although we are past the romantic aura of Valentine's Day, love is still in the air ahead of Spring in New York. For those visiting the Big Apple this season, spending time with a special someone atop the Empire State Building, surrounded by the flashy lights of New York City is nothing short of a dream. It's a moment straight out of a 2000s romcom, with two souls soaking in the love and the breathtaking view, the excitement of being there together, creating memories that'll last a lifetime. It's more than just a date; it's an experience of a unique date night.

Also Read: The Reason why the Founder of Bob's Red Mill Left Ownership of His Firm to 700 Employees

Valentine's Day celebrations were elevated to new heights for couples in 2023 with an exclusive dining experience atop the Empire State Building's 102nd floor. Dubbed "Empire for Two," this romantic rendezvous, crafted by Chef Morgan Jarrett of STATE Grill and Bar, crafted an unforgettable evening for one fortunate couple. Inspired by the timeless romance of the movie, "Sleepless in Seattle," where Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks' characters share a fateful encounter on the Empire State Building, this experience had both elegance and charm.

After undergoing a lavish makeover in 2019, the observatory now showcases breathtaking panoramas of New York City from a soaring height of 1,250 feet, courtesy of its floor-to-ceiling windows. This revamped setting set the stage for an unforgettable romantic experience.

Cityscape (representative image) | Photo by Roberto Vivancos | Pexels

Dreamy dinner against New York City's skyline

Also Read: Taking up These 5 High-Paying Professions can Unlock Tremendous Wealth-Building Potential

For a fee of $10,000, lovebirds were able to indulge in a private tour of the 86th-floor observatory, complete with glasses of champagne before ascending to the 102nd floor for an exquisite dinner. This enchanting opportunity promises to be the ultimate declaration of love against the iconic skyline of New York City.

Within the cozy confines of the 102nd-floor observatory, the lucky couple will be treated to a serenade by a musician while savoring a delectable three-course meal curated by Chef Morgan Jarrett. Drawing inspiration from the colors of love, Jarrett has concocted a menu featuring festive delights like a radicchio Caesar salad and a tantalizing cheesecake adorned with cherry compote.

Also Read: Billionaire Surprises Social Media User by Offering to Pay 3-Month's Rent For Him; Here's Why

This culinary journey was as sensational as the views outside, which have been hailed as some of the finest globally. Gone are the days depicted in the classic film "An Affair To Remember"; instead, lovebirds can bask in the modern-day charm of this iconic landmark, creating memories that rival those of any silver screen romance.

A couple enjoying wine in a restaurant (representative image) | Photo by cottonbro studio | Pexels

Chef Jarrett, who runs the kitchen at STATE Grill and Bar on the ground floor, had put together a special three-course menu for a more affordable $89. The meal started with a tasty cornbread and caviar appetizer, featuring jumbo lump crab, heirloom cornbread, and a dollop of crème fraiche, a delicious way to kick off your dining experience. It was finished off with a "Sleepless in New York" cocktail, which was served in a special Empire State Building martini glass.

You could try the Empire State Building special drinks (representative image) | Photo by Natalie Bond |Pexels

Whether you dined high above the city or enjoyed a delicious meal downstairs, the love in the air is bound to make every moment special.

More from MARKETREALIST

Social Media User Loses His Job After Posting Content That Went Against Firm's Code of Conduct

Airbnb has Made Holidays Comfortable by Connecting People, But Here's How it can Backfire